Boris Johnson brings in £10,000 fines for refusing to self-isolate

19 September 2020, 22:15

The strict new powers form a 'carrot and stick' approach
By Ewan Somerville

People who refuse to self-isolate when required will receive fines of up to £10,000 under emergency plans drawn up to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.

Some four million people on low incomes and benefits will also be given “stay at home” payments of £500 to cover lost earnings for having to quarantine. 

The fines, set to come into force under law from 28 September, will start at  £1,000, rising to £10,000 for repeat offenders. 

Announcing the sweeping new “carrot and stick” package, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines.

“We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives.

“And while most people are doing their absolute level best to comply with the rules, I don’t want to see a situation where people don’t feel they are financially able to self-isolate.”

Those contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate for being contacts of someone infected with Covid-19 also face the fines for falling foul of the rules. 

It comes after Boris Johnson warned the UK is “now seeing a second wave” of Covid-19, adding it was “inevitable” that it would arrive. 

A four-month high of 4,422 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, while the UK’s R rate - the reproduction rate of infection - has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4. This means every 10 people who test positive go on to infect 11 to 14 others. 

