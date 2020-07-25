Brits coming back from Spain will need to self-isolate as country removed from 'safe list'

25 July 2020, 19:17 | Updated: 25 July 2020, 19:44

Spain is due to be removed from the Government's list of safe countries to travel to
Spain is due to be removed from the Government's list of safe countries to travel to. Picture: PA

Spain has been removed from the Government's list of safe countries to travel to after a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Department for Transport has confirmed.

The decision means those coming back from Spain will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to England from midnight tonight.

Several of Spain's regions have experienced a rise in new cases of coronavirus.

One month after lifting its lockdown, the country reported 922 new cases of Covid-19.

Its deputy chief of health emergencies has speculated that it could be a second wave.

Holiday operator TUI announced it would cancel holidays to Spain in response to the announcement.

A spokesman said every customer already in the country will be “proactively contacted to discuss their options".

Tourists due to travel abroad have been warned they could be forced into quarantine on their return.

The expected announcement about the removal of a so-called "air bridge" with Spain comes only a day after a further five countries were added to the quarantine-free list for people travelling to England.

Anyone coming from Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will not be required to isolate for two weeks on arrival, the Government confirmed on Friday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Popular holiday destinations including Portugal, Thailand and the United States remain notable absentees.

The Government said people should continue to check the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's travel advice and their insurance policies before embarking on any overseas travel.

Ministers had previously warned that travel corridors could be closed if coronavirus rates escalated in other nations.

Travellers, even those from exempt destinations, are still required to complete a passenger locator form when they arrive in the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted Scotland's response to the announcement.

She said the Scottish Government will also reimpose a 14-day quarantine.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: "Having reviewed the latest data earlier today, @scotgov is also reimposing 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain.

"This reinforces the point that these matters are subject to change at short notice & so my advice is to be cautious about non-essential foreign travel."

