Another 162 UK coronavirus deaths as England braces for lockdown

1 November 2020, 17:09 | Updated: 1 November 2020, 17:17

England is heading for another national lockdown next week
England is heading for another national lockdown next week. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A further 162 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has said.

The latest fatalities bring the UK's official total to 46,717 and come as England prepares for a second national lockdown next week.

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 23,254 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,034,914.

Of the latest deaths, 137 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 32,992, NHS England said.

Read more: What you can and can't do under England second lockdown rules

Patients were aged between 45 and 103. All except five, aged between 45 and 81, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between 18 October and 31 October.

The death toll is typically lower at weekends because of reporting delays.

More to follow...

