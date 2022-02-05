Cost of living crisis: Pubs and bars set to hike prices 11% amid spiralling costs

5 February 2022, 02:00 | Updated: 5 February 2022, 02:10

Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months.
Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Several pubs and bars across the UK are set to hike their prices by 11 per cent due to soaring costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has resulted in surging energy prices as well as increased national insurance contributions being introduced in April.

Hospitality firms said they needed to lift prices as a result of the changes, having witnessed double-figure increases in energy bills, labour, food and drink prices and insurance costs.

VAT on food and soft drinks is soon set to return to 20 per cent too, and there will be an increase in business rates in April.

Around 93 per cent of businesses in the industry said they planned to increase customer prices, according to a survey of 340 operators running 8,200 venues by trade body UK Hospitality.

The data revealed that firms predicted an average of 11 per cent price rises to offset the costs.

Surveyed businesses told the trade body that energy costs particularly hit them hard, with companies facing an average cost surge of 41 per cent.

Read more: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

Read more: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: "Omicron has infected the start of 2022 with lower-than-expected trading levels and higher than expected cancellations in hospitality venues.

"One in three businesses in our sector have no cash reserves left and are already carrying heavy debt burdens.

"Many of our community pubs, restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues will therefore fail as the cost-of-living crisis bites, causing demand to falter.

"This can only cause the UK's wider economic recovery to stutter."

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled support for Brits on Thursday to deal with an increase to the energy price cap also coming into force in April.

The package included: A one-off £200 discount on bills, a £150 council tax rebate for those with properties in bands A-D and a discretionary fund of £150 million for local authorities to "help those lower income households" who may live in higher council tax properties, or who are exempt altogether.

UK News

See more UK News

Mr Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the latest claims.

PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

2 hours ago

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

6 hours ago

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps

9 hours ago

World News

See more World News

MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research

US death toll from Covid-19 hits 900,000

6 hours ago

Pence Electoral Votes

Trump wrong in saying vice president could overturn election: Pence

7 hours ago

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing Trump book cash from Stormy Daniels

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

1 day ago

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

4 days ago

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

2 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police