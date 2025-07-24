Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Scotland's second national drink could become a hit in India. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

India could soon be awash with Irn Bru when it opens its doors to Scotland's second national drink thanks to a new trade deal.

Irn Bru - the legendary Scottish fizzy drink, allegedly made from girders though the exact recipe is a family secret - will see India become a major export market as tariffs on soft drinks reduce to zero.

And Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has told LBC that he will make it his duty to ensure the unique-tasting Scottish beverage is as big a hit in Delhi as it is in Dundee.

"When I go to India with Brand Scotland in September, I'll be making sure that Irn Bru becomes the Indian soft drink of choice.

"The bottom line here is that the tariffs going from 33% to 0% on soft drinks. It means that we can have Irn Bru and other soft drink manufacturers importing into India much, much cheaper, and that makes it cheaper for Indian consumers.

"So, you know, if the Indian consumer market wants to try the wonders of Irn Bru they can do so much cheaper. And I would hope that I would become India's national drink."

Irn Bru exports mainly to European countries, the Middle East, Australia and the US.

Earlier this year the Japanese ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki, tasted Irn Bru and gave it the thumbs up saying “it was fantastic. In my life I have never had it before but it was just, just great.”

The tariff reduction on soft drinks comes as the UK and India strike a new free trade agreement with Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Modi signing the deal today.

The deal will also see tariffs on whisky reduce from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, with a plan for them to reduce to 40 per cent over the next decade.

Mr Murray says the "historic" deal could deliver up to £190bn in new business for Scottish exporters in everything from salmon to medical supplies.

"It's a trade deal that many other governments have tried to put together and failed.," he said. "But the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister of India will sign that free trade agreement, and it is great for Scotland.

"And let me tell you why. Firstly, there's been a decades long debate and discussion about trying to reduce tariffs on Scotch whisky with 150% at the moment, they'll reduce to 75 and then they'll go to 40% within 10 years. That's huge for the Scotch whisky industry.

"That will mean huge numbers of extra jobs and masses of exports to India that weren't there before. It takes soft drinks from 33% tariffs to zero. So super for Irn Bru.

"So there'll be lots more in terms of those exports, salmon goes to zero per cent another huge export across the world. There's also lots of advanced manufacturing, renewables and also medical supplies t's great for the Scottish economy because it will disproportionately benefit from this free trade agreement."

The Scotch Whisky Association also welcomed the deal. But its director of strategy and communication, Graeme LIttlejohn, told LBC that more needed to be done by the UK government to support the industry.

"The signing of the free trade agreement is an historic moment and a milestone on the way to reducing the current 150% tariffs on Scotch whisky in a growing market. But while the FTA will bring long term benefits for the industry, the industry needs immediate support now in order to realize the deal's full potential.

"Distilleries, especially smaller ones, are under significant pressure, including the result of US tariffs and a growing tax burden in the UK. So the industry is calling for action by the UK Government to alleviate those pressures that will ensure the sellers are in the best position to take advantage of the UK, India agreement once it comes into force."

Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith claimed the trade deal had only been made possible "because of Brexit delivered by the Conservatives" and was "a step in the right direction".

AG Barr, the producers of Irn Bru, refused to comment on the trade deal.