Council boss harassed neighbours in hot tub row during lockdown

A neighbour called police to report Thomas Hollis was "holding meetings from his hot tub". Picture: Ashfield District Council/Getty/Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

A deputy council leader harassed his neighbours and called one a 'padeophile', after one neighbour contacted police to report the councillor for holding meetings in his hot tub, a court was told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Hollis, 28, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, has appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of harassment without violence.

Neighbour, Shannon Jones-Golding, told the court she witnessed Mr Hollis meeting people in his garden while he was in his hot tub in May 2020.

Mr Hollis is said to have played music at the council get-togethers, allegedly held from morning into the evening with varying numbers of people.

The woman contacted police on 101 to check "if it was allowed". The police visited the area and said that Mr Hollis was a "key worker" and that there was no breach.

Thomas Hollis, 28, is deputy leader for Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Ashfield District Council

Mr Hollis was spotted by his neighbours "holding meetings from his hot tub". Picture: Getty

Mrs Jones-Golding said Mr Hollis then confronted her, saying: "I know it was you who made that anonymous call to the police. I heard your voice. I have contacts in the police."

He added he "made the rules", saying she would be "done for harassment of a key worker", courts were told.

In a second incident, Mr Hollis accused her and her husband, Luke Golding, of breaching Covid rules after they invited Luke's father into their back garden to fix a bicycle.

The court heard Mr Hollis was allegedly "up on a table over the fence with a camera".

The incident is said to have escalated after Mr Hollis called Mrs Golding-Jones' husband a "paedophile".

A 999 call - played in court - was made by Mr Hollis shortly after "screaming" that he was being threatened with a "one-and-a-half foot carving knife".

Police officers from the Taser unit visited the scene, but were "satisfied" no such incident occurred after reviewing phone footage that Mrs Golding-Jones filmed during some of the confrontation.

The incidents occurred during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Picture: Alamy

The court also heard that "malicious emails" were sent by Mr Hollis to the couple along with council-headed letters.

Mrs Golding-Jones described the impact of the incidents saying: "It totally changed our lives as a family. I didn't feel like I could protect my children in that home."

Defence barrister Errol Ballentyne, on behalf of Mr Hollis, said the couple were "motivated to get him out of office".

Speaking to Mrs Golding-Jones, he said: "I suggest you were out to make his life as miserable as possible by filming him and sharing it on social media.

"This was a vendetta against him … more political capital to get him voted out of office."

Mrs Golding-Jones denied this was the case and said she was "apolitical".

The trial continues.