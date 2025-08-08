Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'

8 August 2025, 18:48

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel
Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Warwickshire County Council leader said he is concerned protests will be “hijacked by agitators” in Nuneaton amid allegations of a “cover-up” about suspects charged over an alleged rape.

George Finch, who is the youngest council leader in the country, released a statement on Friday urging people to act in a “peaceful manner” at protests expected to take place in the town on Saturday afternoon.

A protest has been organised at the Town Hall after two men, reportedly Afghan asylum seekers, were charged by Warwickshire Police over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

A Stand Up to Racism protest is also taking place at the Town Hall in Nuneaton on Saturday.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with rape, according to Warwickshire Police, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 after the alleged offence in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch
Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch. Picture: Alamy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Mr Finch claimed there had been a “cover-up” of details about the alleged rape case by authorities.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Mr Finch wrote: “I am aware that there are protests planned in Nuneaton tomorrow.

“While the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right, I am deeply concerned about the risk for these events to be hijacked by agitators who seek to cause disorder and division within our community.

“In other towns, we have seen examples of these protests resulting in violence to police and damage to property.

“These actions have no place in Warwickshire and would damage our community spirit we value so much.”

Protesters take part in the 'Defend Refugees, Stand Up To Facism' rally
Protesters take part in the 'Defend Refugees, Stand Up To Facism' rally. Picture: PA

The council leader said people should conduct themselves “in a peaceful manner and with respect to others in mind”, adding that “our community’s reputation is at stake, and we must show that we are better than the chaos that some wish to incite”.

Mr Finch’s statement concluded: “If you witness any suspicious or illegal activities, please report them to the police immediately. Together, we can ensure that the town of Nuneaton and Warwickshire as a whole remains a safe place for all its residents.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Warwickshire Police chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith said the force “did not and will not” cover up alleged criminality and had followed national guidance.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has since called for more transparency from police about suspects, and said it was an “operational decision” for forces and the Crown Prosecution Service over what information to release.

