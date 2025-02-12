Council staff given 'wellbeing day' after attending 'stormy' neighbourhood meeting

12 February 2025, 16:20

Norward Road, Lambeth, the proposed LTN.
Norward Road, Lambeth, the proposed LTN. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

Lambeth Council workers were offered a wellbeing day after 'hostility and anger' at a meeting over a proposed Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme left them 'in tears'.

A meeting between residents and the council occurred at West Norwood Library last year.

It was described as a "fiasco" that lasted six hours, after which council workers were only able to record 21 responses because of the difficulties.

Heather Sargent, for Lambeth Council, said the criticism was so "relentless" that some councillors "were in tears" and the team took a break "to get away".

An email to council workers read: "Following Saturday's event and the horrid time that was had by all I wanted to offer you all a free day of wellbeing leave.

"I know this won't make up for the unpleasantness of the day but I wanted to do something to show how much we appreciate your commitment and time."

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation on the LTN, describing its approach as "so unfair as to be unlawful".

The West Dulwich Action Group (WDAG) has asked the court to stop the council's plans for an LTN, and has brought a legal challenge to the plans.

Charles Streeten, from WDAG, described the meeting as "shambolic" and claimed that 76% of their recorded responses were against the LTN proposals.

Further responses to consultations found that more than 60% of people said they were either unhappy or very unhappy about the plans.

Mr Streeten said these figures were ignored, as were affected businesses on the west side of Norwood Road.

Sargent, for Lambeth Council, said there was extensive consultation "over a lengthy period of time and using numerous methods".

She said the council did consult with businesses by Norwood Road initially and that in the latter stages, they "could be expected" to follow the proposals though lamp post wraps, online and the drop-in event at the library.

She said the difficulties at the library were not the fault of the council, quoting a witness statement that said: "There was considerable hostility and anger shown by residents at the council's plans."

She also said that businesses in the area were sent information packs and invited to the engagement meeting, which was advertised on the street.

WDAG was "extensively involved" in the consultation process, having exchanged 54 emails with the council between April 2023 and August 2024, she added.

Almira Mohamed, of WDAG, said: "The council have not been listening to us. We wrote to them early on saying we are concerned it is going to cause more pollution and safety issues.

"There are 6,300 children that go to school in the area on the boundary roads.

"There are no schools within the LTN, they are along the boundaries and we believe that will increase traffic.

"Vulnerable groups and communities live on the boundaries and the white, leafy streets of Dulwich are enjoying no traffic. Great for them."

The hearing, before Judge Tim Smith, is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

