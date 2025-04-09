Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Hertfordshire council is facing a backlash after it emerged it would be not be hosting a VE Day parade as it is only for the 'elite'.

Dacorum Borough Council announced it would not be hosting a parade to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two, instead encouraging locals to "come together and have street parties".

Councillor Caroline Smith-Wright said: "I think that is for the community, that is for everyone, that encompasses everybody – it doesn’t just leave the elite and people to just, kind of, parade."

She said the day is about "normal people celebrating in their communities, bringing people together, sharing food, sitting at a table, celebrating". She added: "I think that’s a fine way to celebrate VE Day."

The move received backlash from those who have called the council "woke" and "bonkers".

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari the decision was "ridiculous".

She said: "VE Day is a commemoration and an honouring of the sacrifice that ordinary men and women from working class backgrounds across the whole country made in order to secure our freedom and peace."

She noted that it will potentially be the last VE Day where people have "the opportunity to hear from surviving veterans and honour the sacrifice that they made".

Dacorum Borough Council said there would not be a VE Day Parade. Picture: Getty

In response to the backlash, Ms Smith-Wright said: “I do appreciate and understand everyone’s strong feelings.

"As far as street parties go, we invite residents to sign up to have their road closed – that’s an immense expense. It costs thousands to shut a road for a street party, it’s free currently.”

MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, joined calls for the decision to be reversed and a formal celebration to be held.

Sharing a statement on X, he said he was "disappointed" by the decision and believes "a parade is what our armed forces deserve".

He added: "Let us mark it with the patriotism it deserves and honour the nearly 2,500 veterans we are proud to have in Hemel alone."

My statement on why I disagree with the Lib Dem decision to reject a VE Day Parade in my area 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/TJ3zi4gcSC — David Taylor MP (@DavidTaylor85) April 8, 2025

Following the backlash, the new Lib Dem leader of Dacorum Council, Cllr Sally Symington, is looking to overturn the decision.

She said: "I am deeply proud of our community's role in the Allied victory in Europe 80 years ago, and in our armed forces heritage. That's why I and my cabinet have asked council officers to look again at their decision and do whatever it takes to put on a parade, as well as the street parties I hope lots of neighbourhoods take part in.

"VE Day is a time to bring Hertfordshire and the country together, especially in this era of uncertainty and division. That's why I have taken action in this case.”

LBC has contacted Dacorum Borough Council for comment.