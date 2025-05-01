Council workers sent strike ballots in ‘biggest vote of its kind in years’

Striking school support workers taking part in a demonstration outside First Minister John Swinney's constituency office in Blairgowrie. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Tens of thousands of council workers will be balloted on strike action from Thursday in what a union is calling the biggest vote of its kind in years.

Unison said a vote will be offered to more than 80,000 workers across all of Scotland's 32 councils.

Staff will choose whether to stage walkouts as they continue a dispute with local authorities over pay. The ballot will close on June 12.

It follows a recent consultation in which 92% backed strike action.

Local government employer body Cosla has offered all council workers in Scotland a 3% increase for 2025-26, less than half of the union's request for a 6.5% pay rise.

Unison Scotland co-lead for local government, David O'Connor, said: "Dedicated council staff have seen the value of their pay fall for more than a decade, as wages failed to keep pace with the cost of living.

"These workers deliver high-quality, vital services to communities, despite increasing pressures, dwindling resources and significant staffing shortages.

"Cosla's offer only adds to the real financial hardship faced by employees, especially with rent, council tax and energy bills continuing to soar.

"Strike action is always a last resort, but local government workers have been underpaid and undervalued for far too long.

"Cosla and the Scottish government need to step up and offer a decent wage increase that reflects the value of these workers."

Susanne Gens, chair of Unison Scotland's local government committee, added: "Staff have indicated overwhelmingly that they've reached their limit. They can't afford to shoulder the burden of real-terms pay cuts.

"Local government workers are the glue that holds communities together and provide essential services on which everyone relies.

"The Scottish Government and Cosla must recognise their worth and respond with a fair pay offer that values these essential workers."

Cosla has been approached for comment.