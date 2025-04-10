Councillor apologises for 'ill-thought-out' comments around pride parade starting near playpark

Cllr Tommy MacPherson has retracted his comments following backlash. Picture: Social media

By Alan Zycinski

A councillor who branded a pride parade "controversial" has apologised for any "anguish and worry" caused by his comments.

Tommy Macpherson, who represents the South Kintyre ward of Argyll and Bute Council independently, claims his words were "ill-thought-out".

His comments referred to a parade being organised by the Kintyre Pride group which is expected to see dozens take to the streets of Campbelltown this weekend.

It's advertised to start from the town's ferry terminal on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Writing on an online noticeboard, Mr Macpherson said: "CONTROVERSIAL PARADE TO START 100yards FROM POPULAR CAMPBELTOWN PLAYPARK" and shared an email exchange with Council officials around changes to the procession's route.

The Kintyre Pride committee responded to the councillors comments. Picture: Social media

The post sparked a huge backlash with more than 250 comments, one reading: "I am sickened to see the headline of this post!! Are you insinuating that my 2 gay adult kids are a threat to young children?"

Another wrote: "What exactly are you implying by noting the proximity of the play park? What is your exact issue with that? I'd like to hear clarification."

A third said: "There's nothing controversial about the event, its for everyone, children included. Families will be taking part even people with dogs, so implying that its near a playpark are you saying that people of the lgbt community are perverted? Your title of your post makes me sad, not for me mate but for you."

And: "Followed you since I’ve moved here, used to think you were a decent and approachable councillor. After making a post like that, you should be disgusted with yourself."

Kintyre Pride also posted at the time its committee were aware and would discuss how to respond to such "concerning, degrading and inflammatory accusations".

Councillor Macpherson has since posted on the same noticeboard apologising for his "ill-thought-out title" and claimed his use of the word "controversial" didn't refer to "an individuals sexual orientation" but instead about the logistics of the route.

He said: "I personally do not identify myself nor do I identify others by a label. I do understand and respect individuals sexual orientation - that it must be both respected and protected. I do not hold any contempt towards those who are part of the LBGT+ movement because of their sexual orientation. I consider an individuals sexuality to be a private matter.

"Barring a public notice for a 'Kintyre Pride' Public Procession, displayed December 5, there has be very little community awareness, nor meaningful engagement locally. The subsequent changes to the route, and to the assembly point, were treated by the Council as variations - without public notice.

"When I used the word controversial, it was not in regard to an individuals sexual orientation. It was in relation to requests for representation on behalf of numerous Kintyre constituents - which coincided with promotion of the Kintyre Pride event; February 20, 2025. Numerous individuals within our community have expressed a view that is sensitive to, have issue, and find the public procession contentious - the question has been raised, had the organisers gave careful, thorough and considered attention to engage with the wider community before hosting a LBGT+ parade.

"Sunday 6 April, a title to a post was ill-thought-out, therefore the word controversial was taken out of context. It has been made very apparent that I have caused individuals worry and anguish, for which I unreservedly apologise. - I am sorry."

Responding, Kintyre Pride posted: "We acknowledge that Cllr Tommy MacPherson has publicly apologised through another post on The Wee Toon Community Noticeboard but are concerned when he states that he believes people’s sexuality and gender identity should be respected and protected but his actions say different.

"The apology post does not clear up any hurt or discomfort caused by associating the proximity of the play park and start of the parade. The clear insinuation here being that members of the LGBTQ+ community are a danger to children using the play park...

"...The Kintyre Pride committee has worked tirelessly for months to arrange a programme of events that are inclusive to everyone in our loving community. We look forward to celebrating with you all this weekend."

The councillor responded: "Argyll & Bute Council has within Kintyre six elected members and six community councils - all are elected representatives for their respective communities. The Peninsula also has various denominations represented by their respective spiritual leaders - I consider myself a member of the Campbeltown Free Church congregation. What formal secular and spiritual engagement was initiated by the organisers.

"I personally did not receive correspondence from the procession organisers, that said I do not know if any of the afore mentioned did.

"Their notice for a procession went public December 5, listed as a charity organisation their social media went live December 6. Their second post was January 30 with February 2 promoting April 12.

"Having had numerous representations from residents, albeit from mid-February, I contest that the organisers did the least amount necessary - the bare minimum in community engagement and raising wider awareness.

"We have a duty to protect our children and young people to ideas and ideals centred around sexuality - a line must be drawn between education & learning and unnecessary exposure & experience. We have an obligation to safeguard girls' and women-only spaces for biological females.

"Once more I apologise unreservedly to any individual that has experienced worry and anguish for an ill-thought-out title."