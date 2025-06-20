Breaking News

Counter terror police investigating after pro-Palestinian protesters damage aircraft in break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘damage RAF planes at Brize Norton’

By Josef Al Shemary

A counter-terror investigation has been launched after two Pro-Palestine activists broke into RAF Brize Norton and damaged military aircraft in a high-profile security breach at the UK’s largest airbase.

Video footage posted online shows the pair riding electric scooters across the runway before targeting two Airbus Voyager aircraft – spraying red paint into their engines using repurposed fire extinguishers. Crowbars were also used to cause further damage to the planes.

Activists also sprayed paint across the runway and left a Palestinian flag behind before leaving the base undetected.

Palestine Action, the group behind the attack, says it was a direct intervention to halt British support for Israel, claiming the UK is “an active participant” in what it calls “genocide” in Gaza.

The group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli jets. By decommissioning two military planes, we’ve broken the chains of oppression.”

Specialist counter terrorism officers are now working with Thames Valley Police and the Ministry of Defence Police to investigate the break-in, in which protesters "caused criminal damage" to the aircraft.

A senior military source told LBC: “This represents a shocking indictment of our armed forces’ current state and manpower capabilities.

"The situation could have escalated far beyond mere vandalism. Serious questions must be raised about the effectiveness of both the MPGS and RAF Police.

"At a time when the country should be operating on a war footing, the security arrangements at one of our most high-profile airbases appear to be virtually non-existent.”

The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel.

One of the Voyagers involved is believed to be the UK’s VIP jet, often used to fly prime ministers and Royal Family members on official visits.

Sir Keir Starmer said the "act of vandalism" at RAF Brize Norton was "disgraceful", after pro-Palestinian activists sprayed two military planes with red paint.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X: "The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful.

"Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day.

"It is our responsibility to support those who defend us."

A security review has been launched across the defence estate, the military confirmed, following the security breach.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain.

“They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.“It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

The RAF is reportedly preparing to send Voyager aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The breach raises serious questions about the security of British military infrastructure at a time of increased threat from state actors such as Russia and Iran.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “We have received a report of people gaining access to RAF Brize Norton and causing criminal damage. An investigation has been launched and we are working with the Ministry of Defence Police and partners at RAF Brize Norton. Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest those responsible. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43250305575.”