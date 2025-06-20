Breaking News

Counter terror police investigating after pro-Palestinian protesters damage aircraft in break-in at RAF Brize Norton

20 June 2025, 17:24 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 17:51

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘damage RAF planes at Brize Norton’

By Josef Al Shemary

A counter-terror investigation has been launched after two Pro-Palestine activists broke into RAF Brize Norton and damaged military aircraft in a high-profile security breach at the UK’s largest airbase.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Video footage posted online shows the pair riding electric scooters across the runway before targeting two Airbus Voyager aircraft – spraying red paint into their engines using repurposed fire extinguishers. Crowbars were also used to cause further damage to the planes.

Activists also sprayed paint across the runway and left a Palestinian flag behind before leaving the base undetected.

Palestine Action, the group behind the attack, says it was a direct intervention to halt British support for Israel, claiming the UK is “an active participant” in what it calls “genocide” in Gaza.

The group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli jets. By decommissioning two military planes, we’ve broken the chains of oppression.”

Read more: MPs pass landmark assisted dying bill by just 23 votes following emotional debate in historic social change

Read more: Three men repeatedly raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark

Specialist counter terrorism officers are now working with Thames Valley Police and the Ministry of Defence Police to investigate the break-in, in which protesters "caused criminal damage" to the aircraft.

A senior military source told LBC: “This represents a shocking indictment of our armed forces’ current state and manpower capabilities.

"The situation could have escalated far beyond mere vandalism. Serious questions must be raised about the effectiveness of both the MPGS and RAF Police.

"At a time when the country should be operating on a war footing, the security arrangements at one of our most high-profile airbases appear to be virtually non-existent.”

r
The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel. Picture: Shutterstock

The aircraft, used for air-to-air refuelling and military transport, are capable of carrying over 100 tonnes of fuel.

One of the Voyagers involved is believed to be the UK’s VIP jet, often used to fly prime ministers and Royal Family members on official visits.

Sir Keir Starmer said the "act of vandalism" at RAF Brize Norton was "disgraceful", after pro-Palestinian activists sprayed two military planes with red paint.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X: "The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful.

"Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day.

"It is our responsibility to support those who defend us."

A security review has been launched across the defence estate, the military confirmed, following the security breach.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain.

“They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.“It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

The RAF is reportedly preparing to send Voyager aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The breach raises serious questions about the security of British military infrastructure at a time of increased threat from state actors such as Russia and Iran.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “We have received a report of people gaining access to RAF Brize Norton and causing criminal damage. An investigation has been launched and we are working with the Ministry of Defence Police and partners at RAF Brize Norton. Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest those responsible. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43250305575.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fergus Ewing has quit the SNP after more than half a century of involvement.

SNP urged to put independence on backburner for 10 years

Jack Draper celebrates victory against Brandon Nakashima on day twelve of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club

Jack Draper clinches important Wimbledon seeding by reaching Queen’s semi-finals

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea"

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner to release duet with Andrea Bocelli

'Ready to serve': Meet one of the UK's youngest mayors driving change in her community

Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29
The 'Swan Whisperer' was handed a two-year ban from Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds
NHS waiting lists for ADHD diagnosis and support have led to a "significant growth in the use of private providers that are not regulated", a taskforce has said.

‘Unacceptably long’ waiting lists for ADHD treatment leading many to turn to ‘unregulated’ private providers

World News

See more World News

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in the central city of Rehovot on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran

36 mins ago

The "Bayesian" yacht that was struck by a pre-dawn storm in August last year while anchored off Porticello sunk within minutes killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, and six others.

First glimpse of tech tycoon Mike Lynch's Bayesian superyacht as its raised from seabed

3 hours ago

HRH King Emere Godwin Okpabi joins the protest - A solidarity demonstration at the High Court on the first day of the major court hearing.

50,000 members of two Nigerian communities taking Shell to High Court over systemic oil pollution

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News