Couple found dead in tent after camping in UK beauty spot

13 June 2025, 09:08 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 10:06

Adele Tait and her partner Craig were found dead in their tent after going camping last week.
Adele Tait and her partner Craig were found dead in their tent after going camping last week. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Brooker

A man and a woman have been found dead in their tent after going camping near Scottish beauty spot Loch Awe.

Adele Tait and her partner Craig went camping on the shores of Loch Awe near Dalmally, Argyll, last week.

Her family raised the alarm after the couple failed to keep in touch, and police found the two bodies on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

In a Facebook post, Adele's mum wrote: "I am devastated to be writing this, my eldest daughter Adele and her partner Craig have sadly passed away."

Read more: Mortar and ‘potentially hazardous’ chemicals found at scene of property that burned down, killing man

Read more: Hotel workers accused of selling Liam Payne cocaine before star's death to face trial

Looking across Loch Awe to Ben Cruachan, Argyll, Scotland, UK
Looking across Loch Awe to Ben Cruachan, Argyll, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

The post continued: "The family are heartbroken at this time.

"You are my firstborn the one that made me a mum... I am in pieces another part of my heart is in heaven till we are together again love you with all my heart delbell.

"Please be patient while our family grieve we will get back to people in time."

Police Scotland said: "A man and woman were found deceased within a tent on the side of Loch Awe at 4.25pm on Saturday. Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious."

You don’t realise how much you miss the texts and messages at 6 am, until the person is no longer here. Love and miss you

Posted by Anne Murdoch on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

