Covid-19 rate in England 'shows signs of levelling off', ONS says

The Testing rate of coronavirus in England is levelling off, the ONS has said. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Covid-19 infection rate in England "has shown signs of levelling off", as the country prepares to come out of a national lockdown.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around 633,000 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between November 15 and 21, equivalent of around 1.16% of the population.

The figures represent a slight decrease from 664,700 people, or 1.22% of the population, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the period November 8 to 14.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

The ONS said it has been unable to publish a new estimate for the average number of new cases per day of Covid-19 in private households in England, due to issues with data from one of the laboratories that processes swab results.

More to follow...