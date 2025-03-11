'Coward' crossbow killer Kyle Clifford refuses to face justice as he hides in cell during sentencing

11 March 2025, 10:53 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 11:04

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced
Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced. Picture: Facebook/Hertfordshire Police

By Asher McShane

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced for murdering his ex-partner, her sister, and their mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clifford was found guilty last week of raping Louise Hunt during a knife and crossbow attack that killed Louise, her mother Carol and sister Hannah. 

The judge didn't permit an order to bring him to court because he is in a wheelchair, paralysed from the chest down.

Ahead of sentencing, Judge Mr Justice Joel Bennathan said: “If he doesn’t have the courage to show up, so be it”.

Mr Justice Bennathan told the court on Tuesday, at the start of Clifford's sentencing hearing, that the defendant was asked to attend the sentencing hearing in person or by video-link but "refused".

Read more: Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

Read more: Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

(L-R) Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt
(L-R) Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

Declining to order him to appear, the judge said: "I have declined on the basis that the idea of a man in a wheelchair being put in restraints and potentially disrupting these proceedings... is simply not appropriate or suitable," the judge told Cambridge Crown Court.

Clifford did not appear at the rape trial at any stage – either in person or via a link from prison.

Clifford is facing life behind bars.

The judge said he didn't want to order Clifford into court as it could disrupt proceedings
The judge said he didn't want to order Clifford into court as it could disrupt proceedings. Picture: Hertfordshire Police

The 26-year-old previously pleaded guilty to murdering the women and was later convicted of raping Louise in a "violent, sexual act of spite".

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became "enraged" when 25-year-old Louise ended their 18-month relationship - leading him to "carefully" plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously told the court the murders were fuelled by the "violent misogyny promoted" by Andrew Tate after it emerged Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer's less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, will be sentenced for three counts of murder, one of rape, one of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England, Monday.

North Sea tanker collision: What is sodium cyanide and is it hazardous to humans and the environment?
Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced

‘Hell will roll out the red carpet for you’: Father’s emotional statement to crossbow killer as he cowers in cell
Clifford searched Andrew Tate the night before the murders

Crossbow killer 'turned to poster boy for misogynists' Andrew Tate the night before triple murder, court hears
He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October

‘We did the right thing’: Couple slapped with £1,500 fine over migrant stowaway tell LBC they 'feared for their safety'
Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the launch of the new themed land, World of Jumanji, at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, south west London, which opens to the public on Monday. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

World News

See more World News

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

7 hours ago

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News