‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

Ex-England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

There were “failings” in the provision of former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe’s care in the months before he died in August last year, a coroner said, as he recorded a conclusion of suicide at his inquest.

The 55-year-old died on the morning of August 4 2024 after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey.

An inquest at Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking heard he had "spiralled into depression" after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, and he had tried to take his own life on another occasion.

Coroner Jonathan Stevens said at the inquest that the last time Thorpe was seen in person by healthcare professionals was on March 20 2024.

He said: "In my judgment there were shortcomings in the care that should have been provided to Graham in the last four months or so of his life."

Ex-England assistant coach Graham Thorpe talks to media during an England nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2022. Picture: Getty

He added "there were failings in the provision of his care" but said he cannot on the evidence conclude the failures were gross and so he can not conclude that if it were not for the failures Thorpe would not have died.

The coroner said: "It's clear there were shortcomings in his care. If he had been seen in those last four months, particularly after that incident on June 28, I cannot say whether it would or would not have made any difference."

Earlier on Friday, the inquest heard Thorpe was not perceived by healthcare professionals to be in a "crisis situation" after they were told he had been asking his wife "for help to end his life" weeks before he died.

Graham Thorpe playing in June 2005. Picture: Alamy

Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before spending 12 years in coaching roles.

During a distinguished international career, he struck 16 Test hundreds for England, including a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org.