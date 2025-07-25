‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

25 July 2025, 16:21

England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018.
Ex-England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

There were “failings” in the provision of former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe’s care in the months before he died in August last year, a coroner said, as he recorded a conclusion of suicide at his inquest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 55-year-old died on the morning of August 4 2024 after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey.

An inquest at Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking heard he had "spiralled into depression" after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, and he had tried to take his own life on another occasion.

Coroner Jonathan Stevens said at the inquest that the last time Thorpe was seen in person by healthcare professionals was on March 20 2024.

He said: "In my judgment there were shortcomings in the care that should have been provided to Graham in the last four months or so of his life."

Read More: Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe ‘spiralled into depression’ after losing job as batting coach, inquest hears

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe talks to media during an England nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2022.
Ex-England assistant coach Graham Thorpe talks to media during an England nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2022. Picture: Getty

He added "there were failings in the provision of his care" but said he cannot on the evidence conclude the failures were gross and so he can not conclude that if it were not for the failures Thorpe would not have died.

The coroner said: "It's clear there were shortcomings in his care. If he had been seen in those last four months, particularly after that incident on June 28, I cannot say whether it would or would not have made any difference."

Earlier on Friday, the inquest heard Thorpe was not perceived by healthcare professionals to be in a "crisis situation" after they were told he had been asking his wife "for help to end his life" weeks before he died.

Graham Thorpe playing in June 2005.
Graham Thorpe playing in June 2005. Picture: Alamy

Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before spending 12 years in coaching roles.

During a distinguished international career, he struck 16 Test hundreds for England, including a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final

Will we get a day off if Lionesses win the Euros?

Depressed unhappy African woman lying on couch at home, crying, suffering from divorce or break up.

You can die from a broken heart, scientists confirm

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrate victory at full-time following the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade

All WSL fixtures 2025/26

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

World News

See more World News

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

3 hours ago

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

5 hours ago

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News