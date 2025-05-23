Criminal Cases Review Commission chief’s position ‘no longer tenable’ after mishandling of Malkinson case, MPs warn

23 May 2025, 07:47

Andrew Malkinson (left) was wrongfully convicted of rape in 2003. Karen Kneller (right), chief executive of the CCRC, which was criticised for its handling of the case.
Andrew Malkinson (left) was wrongfully convicted of rape in 2003. Karen Kneller (right), chief executive of the CCRC, which was criticised for its handling of the case. Picture: Alamy/Shelter

By Jennifer Kennedy

The head of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), criticised for its handling of the Andrew Malkinson case, should not continue in the top job, a committee of MPs has said.

Karen Kneller’s position as chief executive of the CCRC, which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, is no longer tenable, according to the Justice Committee.

It follows “unpersuasive” evidence from her on the CCRC’s challenges and response to public criticisms in April, and concerns on the performance of the review body.

The CCRC has come under fire as a review by barrister Chris Henley KC found Mr Malkinson could have been released 10 years earlier from prison for a rape he did not commit, if the CCRC had obtained new DNA evidence as early as 2009.

Malkinson was wrongfully convicted in 2004 of the rape of a 33-year-old woman in Salford, Greater Manchester, and served 17 years in prison before being released in 2020. His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2023 after DNA evidence proved he was not responsible.

Chairwoman of the CCRC, Helen Pitcher, eventually resigned from her role in January following Mr Malkinson’s case, but claimed she had been scapegoated.

Before her resignation, she had apologised to Mr Malkinson in April 2024, nine months after his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in July 2023.In a report published on Friday, committee chairman Andy Slaughter said: “As a result of our concerns regarding the performance of the CCRC and the unpersuasive evidence Karen Kneller provided to the committee, we no longer feel that it is tenable for her to continue as chief executive of the CCRC.”

“There is clear evidence in our report that the situation for the CCRC has deteriorated significantly and it now requires root and branch reform.”

The chairman also accused the leadership team of showing a “remarkable inability” to learn from its own mistakes, and that the CCRC failed to respond adequately to Mr Malkinson’s acquittal and to the publication of Mr Henley’s independent review.

Mr Slaughter added that the committee received comments from Mr Henley and Chris Webb, who was employed by the CCRC as an independent communications consultant, “to the effect that she had misled the committee” following the April meeting.“

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.
Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed. Picture: Alamy

Without making a finding on whether the committee had been misled and giving Ms Kneller an opportunity to comment on the allegations, the committee nonetheless found the manner in which she gave evidence a further indicator of her unsuitability to continue to lead the CCRC,” he said.

“The information provided since the session establishes that Karen Kneller omitted important information that would have provided a more accurate account of how the CCRC handled the Henley report.”

The committee’s report concluded that Mr Henley’s assessment on the work the CCRC had done was “damning”, and while it was focused on Mr Malkinson’s case it should have been taken as evidence of systemic problems within the CCRC.

It also said the body had been without an interim chair since Ms Pitcher’s resignation for four months, which is an “unacceptably long period of time” particularly given the “turbulent” period.

Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after being cleared by the Court of Appeal.
Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after being cleared by the Court of Appeal. Picture: Alamy

Mr Slaughter added the Ministry of Justice should take a degree of responsibility for not putting a plan in place for a replacement.

Responding to the report, a CCRC spokesperson said: “We note the recommendations in the Justice Select Committee report and the committee’s view that its findings should ‘inform the approach of the next chair of the CCRC’ in reviewing how we operate.“

We look forward to an announcement on the appointment of an interim chair and to working with them in an organisation deeply committed to finding, investigating and referring potential miscarriages of justice.”

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

