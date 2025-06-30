Kneecap and Bob Vylan probed by police after Glastonbury performances - as criminal investigation under way

Kneecap and Bob Vyland are being investigated by police. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Bob Vylan vocalist Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascoe Robinson-Foster, is facing a criminal investigation following chants at the Glastonbury festival, police have confirmed

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police said officers had reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets of Bob Vylan and Kneecap at the Somerset festival on Saturday and said a criminal probe is underway. A senior detective has been appointed to lead the investigation.

During Bob Vylan's performance, Robinson-Foster chanted "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)", while a member of Belfast rap group Kneecap suggested fans "start a riot" outside his bandmate's upcoming court appearance.

Bobby Vylan's real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

A police spokesman said: "This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

"The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.

Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

"We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

"There is absolutely no place in society for hate."

The force said neighbourhood policing teams were speaking with people in their local communities and key stakeholders, which it hoped would reassure the public "how seriously we are treating Saturday's events".

Read more: LIVE: BBC bosses 'should be charged for screening Glastonbury death to IDF chants'

Read more: 'Why are you only interested now': Nova survivor questions Glastonbury crowd who chanted 'death, death to the IDF'

Bob Vylan crowd surfs during his performance at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

It asked members of the public to stop reporting the matter because an investigation is already taking place.

The BBC has expressed its regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan's performance, saying the "antisemitic sentiments" expressed were "utterly unacceptable".

Christopher Landau, the US deputy secretary of state, said the band had been banned from the US ahead of a tour later this year due to their "hateful tirade at Glastonbury".

Bob Vylan played at Coachella in California earlier this year but will be unable to return to the US. They were set to perform in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the autumn.

The duo, formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

In a statement posted to Instagram after the Glastonbury set, Vylan said: "Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

"As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us."

They are due to perform at Radar Festival in Manchester on Saturday and Boardmasters, a surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

Kneecap have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate's upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, told Glastonbury they would "start a riot outside the courts", before clarifying: "No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine."