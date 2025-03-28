Breaking News

Criminology student jailed for life for murder of personal trainer on Bournemouth beach

Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed for at least 39-years following a murder charge. Picture: Dorset Police

By Jacob Paul

Criminology student Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed at Winchester Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 39 years for the murder of Amie Gray and attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach.

Nasen Saadi's interview with police over Amie Gray murder released

Saadi, of Croydon, south London, fatally stabbed the 34-year-old physical trainer and seriously wounded her friend as the pair were enjoying a late-night chat next to a small fire to keep warm at the Dorset seaside resort on May 24 last year.

The defendant, who had been studying at the University of Greenwich, had collected knives and researched locations to carry out the killing - and had even asked his course lecturers questions on how to get away with murder.

He was also sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for failing to give his mobile phone pin code to police.

A jury had been shown CCTV footage the prosecution said showed Saadi making his way along the beach promenade

Amie Gray (left) and her wife Sian. Picture: Handout/Dorset Police

CCTV image of Saadi. Picture: CPS

A CCTV audio recording of screaming and a man's voice at around 11.39pm - the time of the incident - was also played out in court.

Without warning or provocation, police say the man attacked Ms Miles by stabbing her more than a dozen times.

Ms Gray bravely distracted Saadi by shouting at him to ‘get away’ from her friend, allowing Ms Miles to flee.

Ms Gray was stabbed 10 times and would not survive her injuries.

The victims were reportedly selected on at random the night. However, the attack is understood to be the culmination of a lengthy research and planning process by Saadi – who the prosecution successfully argued was intent on committing murder.

In a police interview a week after the attack, Saadi alleged he was a victim of "mistaken identity".

Detectives asked him whether he was the man spotted in CCTV footage from the night of the murder.

"I am not responsible and I have no reason to attack someone for no reason," he said.

Saadi had earlier told police the evidence they had on him was "circumstantial".

"You haven't found a murder weapon, you haven't found the trousers, the bag," he added.

When pressed on whether he was prepared to hand over the clothes he was wearing the night of the murder, he said: "No comment."

Charles Sherrard KC, Saadi's defence lawyer, said the man had "never been in trouble in his life" and that he was "very much under the radar".

"There can never be an excuse, but we've tried as best we can to understand and to try and explain.

"Nasen has both recognised his guilt and demonstrated a willingness to attend therapy."

He added that the former student had "repressed socially-induced trauma" from a combination of rejections and humiliation over many years.

"To put it another way, a social misfit," he said.

Benjamin May, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Amie Gray lost her life in the most tragic way, and our deepest condolences remain with her family.“Amie’s courageous final act to protect her friend truly defines who she was, and her life will forever be remembered for the love and protection she gave to her loved ones.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with her friends and family, as well as with Leanne Miles, whose bravery through this ordeal helped us to deliver justice.

“Saadi’s perverse fascination with murder and violence morphed into vile, real-world consequences, for which he has faced justice.

“Women should be free to enjoy their lives without fear of violence – the Crown Prosecution Service is unwavering in our commitment to see perpetrators of male violence against women and girls brought to justice.”