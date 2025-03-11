Crossbow killer 'turned to poster boy for misogynists' Andrew Tate the night before triple murder, court hears

11 March 2025, 11:43

Clifford searched Andrew Tate the night before the murders
Clifford searched Andrew Tate the night before the murders. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford “turned to poster boy for misogynists” Andrew Tate the night before he murdered his ex-girlfriend, her mother and her sister, prosecutors have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clifford was found guilty last week of raping Louise Hunt during a knife and crossbow attack that killed her, her mother Carol and sister Hannah.

Speaking ahead of his sentencing today, prosecutors said Clifford turned to self-described misogynists and influencer Andrew Tate on the night before the triple murder.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said one of Louise Hunt's friends had seen the killer "behaving in a rude manner" and had observed him "putting on a video of Andrew Tate".

Read more: 'Coward' crossbow killer Kyle Clifford refuses to face justice as he hides in cell during sentencing

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt.
Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

Ms Morgan said: "It was a video which showed animals who had been drugged.

"She asked the defendant why he was watching this - he said that it was funny."

Following his conviction last week, it was found Clifford had watched Andrew Tate videos on the night before the killings.

Tate, who is facing rape and human trafficking charges, has been credited by many for the stark rise in misogyny amongst many young men, with his content often calling for a return to traditional, conservative values.

Ms Morgan added: "As my Lord correctly noted... Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogynists - a poster boy for those who view women as possessions to be controlled.

Andrew Tate is wanted in the UK on sex trafficking charges.
Andrew Tate is wanted in the UK on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Getty

"In that context, and in light of all the other background material, it is no coincidence, the prosecution submit, that it was Andrew Tate that the defendant turned to the night before he would go off to commit these acts of violence against women."

Cowardly Clifford refused to come to court to be sentenced today.

The judge didn't permit an order to bring him to court because he is in a wheelchair, paralysed from the chest down.

Ahead of sentencing, Judge Mr Justice Joel Bennathan said: “If he doesn’t have the courage to show up, so be it”.

Mr Justice Bennathan told the court on Tuesday, at the start of Clifford's sentencing hearing, that the defendant was asked to attend the sentencing hearing in person or by video-link but "refused".

The judge told Cambridge Crown Court: "I have declined on the basis that the idea of a man in a wheelchair being put in restraints and potentially disrupting these proceedings... is simply not appropriate or suitable.”

Kyle Clifford
Kyle Clifford. Picture: Supplied

Clifford did not appear at the rape trial at any stage – either in person or via a link from prison.

Clifford is facing life behind bars.

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became "enraged" when 25-year-old Louise ended their 18-month relationship - leading him to "carefully" plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The ships are still alight after the crash

No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight
The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England, Monday.

North Sea tanker collision: What is sodium cyanide and is it hazardous to humans and the environment?
Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced

‘Hell will roll out the red carpet for you’: Father’s emotional statement to crossbow killer as he cowers in cell
Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has refused to come to court to be sentenced

'Coward' crossbow killer Kyle Clifford refuses to face justice as he hides in cell during sentencing
He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October

‘We did the right thing’: Couple slapped with £1,500 fine over migrant stowaway tell LBC they 'feared for their safety'

World News

See more World News

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

7 hours ago

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News