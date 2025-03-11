Crossbow killer 'turned to poster boy for misogynists' Andrew Tate the night before triple murder, court hears

Clifford searched Andrew Tate the night before the murders. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford “turned to poster boy for misogynists” Andrew Tate the night before he murdered his ex-girlfriend, her mother and her sister, prosecutors have said.

Clifford was found guilty last week of raping Louise Hunt during a knife and crossbow attack that killed her, her mother Carol and sister Hannah.

Speaking ahead of his sentencing today, prosecutors said Clifford turned to self-described misogynists and influencer Andrew Tate on the night before the triple murder.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said one of Louise Hunt's friends had seen the killer "behaving in a rude manner" and had observed him "putting on a video of Andrew Tate".

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

Ms Morgan said: "It was a video which showed animals who had been drugged.

"She asked the defendant why he was watching this - he said that it was funny."

Following his conviction last week, it was found Clifford had watched Andrew Tate videos on the night before the killings.

Tate, who is facing rape and human trafficking charges, has been credited by many for the stark rise in misogyny amongst many young men, with his content often calling for a return to traditional, conservative values.

Ms Morgan added: "As my Lord correctly noted... Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogynists - a poster boy for those who view women as possessions to be controlled.

Andrew Tate is wanted in the UK on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Getty

"In that context, and in light of all the other background material, it is no coincidence, the prosecution submit, that it was Andrew Tate that the defendant turned to the night before he would go off to commit these acts of violence against women."

Cowardly Clifford refused to come to court to be sentenced today.

The judge didn't permit an order to bring him to court because he is in a wheelchair, paralysed from the chest down.

Ahead of sentencing, Judge Mr Justice Joel Bennathan said: “If he doesn’t have the courage to show up, so be it”.

Mr Justice Bennathan told the court on Tuesday, at the start of Clifford's sentencing hearing, that the defendant was asked to attend the sentencing hearing in person or by video-link but "refused".

The judge told Cambridge Crown Court: "I have declined on the basis that the idea of a man in a wheelchair being put in restraints and potentially disrupting these proceedings... is simply not appropriate or suitable.”

Kyle Clifford. Picture: Supplied

Clifford did not appear at the rape trial at any stage – either in person or via a link from prison.

Clifford is facing life behind bars.

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became "enraged" when 25-year-old Louise ended their 18-month relationship - leading him to "carefully" plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.