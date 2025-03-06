Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford was 'fuelled' by Andrew Tate videos before rape and murders, court told

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford sobs as he's questioned by police

By Emma Soteriou

The crossbow and knife murders carried out by triple killer Kyle Clifford were fuelled by the "violent misogyny promoted" by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, a court has heard.

Clifford was found guilty of raping his ex-partner Louise before murdering her and her family at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old former soldier became "enraged" when his Louise ended their 18-month relationship - which led to him plotting the "carefully planned and executed" killings on July 9 last year.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Less than 24 hours before the murders, Clifford had searched for Andrew Tate's podcast, with prosecutor Alison Morgan KC telling the court: "It's misogynistic, trying to control Louise Hunt in the context of a final act of spite. You can see how the mind was working."

Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

In chilling new footage shared by police, Clifford was seen being interviewed in the wake of the triple murder.

Sitting dishevelled in a wheelchair, he was told of how he meticulously planned out the attacks.

An officer read out letters Clifford wrote to his family, where he explained he did not 'want to live life without' Louise.

He told his loved ones "none of you have failed" but he needed to be “at peace.”

As the letters were read aloud, cowardly Clifford sobbed, prompting the officer to ask: "Are you Kyle? Can you carry on?"

As he continued to sob, Clifford once again refused to comment on the allegations against him.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said the killer only showed emotion when the "questions were about himself".

Kyle Clifford. Picture: Supplied

He described him as “self-pitying, unable to recognise the impact on the victims and others, very much only feeling sorry for himself and no-one else".

Clifford previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons - the crossbow and the knife.

The court heard how the killer hid the fact he had relationships with other women during his time with Louise and was signed up to online dating sites Hinge and Bumble.

The court heard that customers of Louise's dog grooming business, based in a pod in the Hunt family's garden, were using the gate at the side of the house "not realising what was happening" when Carol was murdered.

Carol Hunt with BBC star husband John. Picture: Facebook

The jury panel was told a faint scream could be heard from the address shortly after Louise entered the house, and she was found to have been restrained with tape at the wrist and ankles.

Hannah is heard on audio at the Hunt family home saying "Kyle I swear to God" after returning home and appearing to find Clifford in the house, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Hannah messaged her partner, Alex Klein, telling him to "call police... immediately. To mine. Now. Kyle here. Police now. He's tying us up".

Clifford's sister had messaged him on the day of the attacks asking him "what are you playing at?" when she realised he had taken the crossbow out with him.

The defendant told her he was doing nothing "illegal" and that he was shooting it in his friend's back garden.

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London.

He had shot himself in the chest with the crossbow he had used to kill Louise and Hannah, which left him paralysed from the chest downwards.

The court heard Louise's friends and family "hoped that the relationship would come to an end" after they became concerned about the way Clifford treated her.

Louise Hunt. Picture: Social Media

The jury was told Louise had shared with her friends that he had a "nasty temper" and that he behaved in an "aggressive manner", with her sister Hannah deeming him to be "disrespectful, rude and arrogant".

Louise made a note on her phone five days before the murders titled "When you're sad, look", which set out how Clifford was "racist", had "commented he did not like transgender people" and had used "belittling language".

Ms Morgan said that in the days leading up to the attacks, Clifford had searched for how to purchase a crossbow and had accessed pornography, including for a video of former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, who admitted having sex with a prisoner last year.

The prosecutor said the defendant's violent intentions were shown "through the use of weapons and his sexual preoccupations".

Clifford will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.