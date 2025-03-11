Breaking News

Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother

The judge branded him a 'jealous man soaked in self-pity'

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford has been handed three whole life orders for the murder of a mum and her two daughters.

Clifford, 26, was found guilty last week of raping Louise Hunt during a knife and crossbow attack that killed Louise, her mother Carol and sister Hannah.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, branded Clifford a "jealous man soaked in self-pity, a man who holds women in utter contempt" as he sentenced him to three whole-life terms.

"This is no occasion to subject family and friends of your victims to any delay or suspense," the judge said.

"I therefore make clear at once that for each of these three murders, the sentence will be one of life imprisonment with a whole-life order.

Kyle Clifford. Picture: Supplied

"That means a sentence from which you will never be released."

Bennathan went on to sentence Clifford to three whole-life orders, with early-release provisions not applying on any of the sentences.

Mr Justice Bennathan continued: "Your brutal and cowardly attack had been planned over about 11 days.

"You conducted extensive research into the movements of Louise's father John, into her mother's Facebook page, into buying a crossbow, a knife and an air pistol, and even into the weather on the day of the attack."

The judge added that Clifford wrote letters to his own family that were "dripping with self-pity".

Addressing the victim impact statements made by John and Amy Hunt, he added: "They showed a gentle heroism of which you, Kyle Clifford, can only dream."

John Hunt embraced his only surviving daughter Amy, as the sentence was handed down.

Speaking ahead of Clifford's sentencing today, Mr Hunt, held back tears as he told the court he was "proud" of the women in his family.

He said: "When I was first invited to provide a victim impact statement, I initially misunderstood its purpose, do I really need to detail the impact of having three quarters of my family murdered?

Louise Hunt. Picture: Facebook

"But then I realised that his was my final opportunity to say what I wanted to say, specifically to you, Kyle, words that will also be directed to your family, who will carry guilt forwards with them for the rest of their lives.

"They knew about the weapons, they knew."

He told Clifford, who cowardly refused to attend the sentencing, that the screams of hell are awaiting him.

"Whatever sentence you're about to receive, whatever misery lies ahead for you in the next 60 years, remain that after your days on earth are done, on your dying day there will be no release for you Kyle," Mr Hunt said, reading his victim impact statement at Cambridge Crown Court.

"The screams of hell, Kyle. I can hear them faintly now.

"They're going to roll the red carpet out for you."

Carol Hunt with BBC star husband John. Picture: Facebook

Mr Hunt hailed his daughter's bravery in leaving the "callous" and "vindictive" Clifford.

"I hope women round the world will take Louise's bravery as a shining beacon for their lives," he said.

"If you feel enough is enough, then it is."

Mr Hunt continued: "What about me? The impact of what you have done will be taken to my grave.

"But on the way there, I want you to know that I stand strong before you today as you, Kyle, are consigned to a fate far greater than death.

"I can draw on the love and strength that I still (have) from my girls in every moment of every day."

John Hunt's daughters were killed in the attack. Picture: Facebook

He added: "Whilst I am badly damaged, I am absolutely determined to see what my future is surrounded by so many amazing people, and the chance to do that, I firmly believe, has been gifted to me by my incredible Hansie (Hannah Hunt).

"I really believe that had she not managed to show such amazing physical and mental strength in raising the alarm after you, Kyle, fatally injured her, that I would have been your fourth victim that day.

"Hannah handed me a second chance, one that she worked so hard to achieve for me."

Lisa Kiff, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Clifford tried to escape the gravity of his "inhumane" actions.

"From seeking to evade arrest, to not attending his trial or the sentencing hearing today - his lack of remorse and accountability for the truly inhumane crimes he committed has been laid bare," she said in the wake of Clifford's sentencing.

"I want to express my heartfelt sympathies and admiration to the Hunt family.

"They had the strength and courage to attend court every day and hear first-hand the devastating truth of what happened to Carol, Louise and Hannah - something which, in stark contrast, Clifford was too cowardly to do.

"We hope today's sentence, which ensures Clifford can never hurt anyone again, can help the Hunt family with their healing process as they navigate the future and continue to honour the lives of Carol, Louise and Hannah."

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became "enraged" when 25-year-old Louise ended their 18-month relationship - leading him to "carefully" plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then "lay in wait" for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.