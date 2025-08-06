Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

6 August 2025, 10:21

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street
Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Currys is warning people not to use mobile phones on pavements outside its flagship central London store due to it being a ‘phone snatching hotspot’.

Britain’s biggest electrical retailer is warning customers and pedestrians to step away form the kerb and keep mobile phones hidden.

They have painted purple banners on the pavement at Oxford street in central London warning people to be careful with using their phones in the street.

It is part of a campaign by Currys to help eradicate phone theft on high streets.

Ed Connolly, the chief commercial officer at Currys, said: “Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device – it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives.

People are being warned that Oxford Street is a 'phone snatching hotspot'
People are being warned that Oxford Street is a 'phone snatching hotspot'. Picture: Alamy

“Enough is enough. It’s time to draw the line on phone theft – that’s why we’ve launched the Mind the Grab campaign: a bold pavement marking we believe can make a real difference by encouraging people to step back from the kerb.” 

34,203 mobile phones were stolen in Westminster in 2024 – equivalent to 94 a day.

Currys has also trained staff at the Oxford Street branch in how to properly support victims of phone snatches - including contacting family members and police, cancelling cards and helping them get home safely.

