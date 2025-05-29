British military to launch £1bn cyber and AI army to strike back at Putin’s hackers

29 May 2025, 07:47

The cyber and electromagnetic command will be led by General Sir Jim Hockenhull to defend against cyber attacks and co-ordinate offensive moves with the national cyber force.
The cyber and electromagnetic command will be led by General Sir Jim Hockenhull to defend against cyber attacks and co-ordinate offensive moves with the national cyber force. Picture: MoD
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The British military is set to invest more than £1 billion in artificial intelligence and a new offensive cyber unit, the Defence Secretary has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Healey said the Armed Forces must be equipped to confront threats from hostile states such as Russia and China, declaring: “The keyboard has become a weapon of war.”

A newly established Cyber and Electromagnetic Command will lead both defensive and offensive operations online. It will also oversee a £1bn upgrade to targeting systems, including the development of an AI-driven "kill web" to rapidly link military platforms across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

Unveiling the plans at MoD Corsham – the UK's military cyber HQ – Mr Healey said the unit will form a central part of the Government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR), due to be published on Monday.

“This is a level of cyber warfare that is continual and intensifying,” he said. “We are under daily attack, and this new command will allow us to defend and strike back more effectively.”

Read more: Drone war ‘could come to London next’, warns expert after record Russian aerial assault

LBC Opinion: Putin's drone onslaught is a stark wake-up call for UK & Europe to a new era of warfare

The systems will be able to identify a threat using a sensor on a ship or in space and then disable it using an F-35 aircraft, drone, or offensive cyber operation, the Ministry of Defence said.
The systems will be able to identify a threat using a sensor on a ship or in space and then disable it using an F-35 aircraft, drone, or offensive cyber operation, the Ministry of Defence said. Picture: MoD

Pressed on whether the UK’s cyber capabilities would include the power to strike enemy states such as Russia and China, Mr Healey replied: “Yes. The Cyber Command is about removing duplication, setting new standards, and giving new authority to both defensive and offensive cyber.”

It marks the clearest confirmation yet from a government minister that the UK is willing to engage in offensive cyber attacks, not just digital defence.

The new Digital Targeting Web – known informally as the "kill web" – will allow military platforms to identify, track and neutralise threats in real time, whether by warplane, drone, or cyber operation.

For example, a threat detected by a naval or space-based sensor could be neutralised by an F-35 jet or via electromagnetic interference.

The command will also exploit the military’s expertise in jamming, intercepting communications and degrading enemy command systems – tactics used with success by Ukrainian forces resisting Russia’s invasion.

The scheme will also invest more than £1 billion into a new "digital targeting web" to be set up by 2027 to better connect weapons systems and allow battlefield decisions targeting enemy threats to be made and executed faster.
The scheme will also invest more than £1 billion into a new "digital targeting web" to be set up by 2027 to better connect weapons systems and allow battlefield decisions targeting enemy threats to be made and executed faster. Picture: British Army

General Sir James Hockenhull, who leads UK Strategic Command, will oversee the new unit. Mr Healey said the SDR recognises how the Ukraine war has shown that military success depends not only on superior kit and training, but also on connectivity and rapid innovation.

“We will give our Armed Forces the ability to act at speeds never seen before – connecting ships, aircraft, tanks and operators so they can share vital information instantly and strike further and faster,” he said.

In the past two years, the government has been targeted by 90,000 cyber attacks – double the number recorded in 2023 – largely from hostile states such as Russia and China.

The National Cyber Force, a joint MoD and GCHQ unit, has led cyber operations for five years. It will now work alongside the new command to streamline Britain’s offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

Mr Healey added that while previous governments had talked up the importance of cyber warfare, this government intends to deliver on those ambitions across all branches of the Armed Forces. “You might have seen the talk – now you’ll see the walk,” he said.

Earlier this month, a report from the Commons Public Accounts Committee warned that ageing government IT systems have left Britain increasingly vulnerable to cyber crime.

It found over a quarter of public sector networks still rely on outdated legacy software. The report followed a series of cyber attacks on major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op. Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, told a conference this month that the number of “nationally significant” cyber attacks had doubled in six months.

To address the growing threat, the MoD is also fast-tracking specialist recruits into military cyber roles through its Cyber Direct Entry programme, as LBC reported last year.

Mr Healey said: “The hard-fought lessons from Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine leave us under no illusions. Future conflicts will be won by those who are better connected, better equipped, and who innovate faster than their adversaries. “By attracting the best digital talent and creating a new nerve centre for our cyber capabilities, we’ll ensure Britain is properly defended in the modern age – and ready to act.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chicago Mike has died aged 71

Tributes pour in as beloved Kool & the Gang singer dies in horror car crash aged 71

Charlie Woods (l) with Tiger (r). Charlie has won his first golf tournament

Like father like son: Tiger Woods son Charlie wins first golf tournament

‘Disgraceful’ comedian with ‘brand of cruelty’ barred from more venues after vile joke about Liverpool parade crash

‘Disgraceful’ comedian with ‘brand of cruelty’ barred from more venues after 'vile' joke about Liverpool parade crash
Children as young as nine are bringing knives into schools, LBC has learned

'It's kill or be killed': Chilling view of schoolboy, 9, as LBC reveals true scale of knives being brought to schools
Council block of flats social housing in Brighton UK

Poor social housing causing simmering anger says ombudsman as complaints soar

New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK

Chief officers call for radical overhaul of structure of UK policing

World News

See more World News

Stars including Dua Lipa, Benedict Cumberbatch and Gary Lineker, have called on Sir Keir Starmer to end the UK’s arms sales to Israel

Dua Lipa, Gary Lineker and Benedict Cumberbatch sign letter calling on PM to halt all arms sales to Israel

1 hour ago

Palestinian houses on the West Bank near Jerusalem

Israel confirms plans to establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank

2 hours ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the plans on Wednesday evening

US will 'aggressively revoke' visas for Chinese students

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News