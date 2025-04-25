Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law

The offence of causing death by dangerous cycling would be brought into line with motoring laws. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Cyclists who kill pedestrians by dangerous cycling could face life imprisonment under new amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, after years of campaigners calling on the government to close a legal loophole.

The offence of causing death by dangerous cycling will be brought into line with motoring laws following a series of amendments tabled on Thursday, according to the Department for Transport.

For years campaigners have urged lawmakers to close a legal loophole that meant cyclists who hit and killed or seriously injured pedestrians were charged under an old law from 1861, which was intended for riders of horse-drawn carriages.

Under this dated legislation, those found guilty of dangerous or reckless cycling could only face a maximum two-year jail term.

Ministers in the Home Office and the Department for Transport have lodged a series of key changes to the Crime and Policing Bill that will update the Victorian laws.

Once the proposed new legislation is approved, it will mean that those who cause death or serious injury by dangerous cycling could face life imprisonment and five years in jail, respectively.

Matthew Briggs, husband of Kim Briggs, has spent years campaigning for a change in the law. Picture: Alamy

Matthew Briggs campaigned for changes to the law following the death of his wife Kim, 44, in 2016 after she was hit by a cyclist on a bike without front brakes.

Cyclist Charlie Alliston crashed into the mother of two while riding an illegal “fixie” bike. He was cleared by a jury of manslaughter but jailed for 18 months for causing bodily harm by “wanton and furious riding”.

Mr Briggs has welcomed the news of the legislation being updated. He told The Telegraph the use of the wanton and furious charge for so many cases has been "inadequate and archaic".

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted that this Labour government has followed through with our calls for new legislation.

“This isn’t just a victory for me and my family, it’s also a victory for all the families who have worked tirelessly through their unbearable tragedies to have these laws changed.”

However, the news has not been welcomed by everyone. Chris Boardman, the former Olympic cyclist and national active travel commissioner for England, told The Guardian that the new legislation could deter people from cycling.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Dangerous cycling is completely unacceptable, and the safety of our roads is a key priority for this government.

“The government is proposing new offences and penalties for dangerous cycling, updating legislation that is over 160 years old, to ensure that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full force of the law.

“These are being brought forward as part of the crime and policing bill and will be debated in due course.”