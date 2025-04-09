Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Asher McShane

A council has performed an embarrassing u-turn after deciding not to hold a formal parade to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day because it was too 'elitist'.

Dacorum Borough Council in Hertfordshire announced it would not be hosting a parade to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two, instead encouraging locals to "come together and have street parties".

But the council promptly overturned the decision.

Cllr Sally Symington, new Lib Dem leader of Dacorum Council, said: "I am deeply proud of our community's role in the Allied victory in Europe eighty years ago, and in our armed forces heritage.

"That's why I and my cabinet have asked council officers to look again at their decision and do whatever it takes to put on a parade, as well as the street parties I hope lots of neighbourhoods take part in.

"VE Day is a time to bring Hertfordshire and the country together, especially in this era of uncertainty and division. That's why I have taken action in this case.”

Fellow Lib Dem Caroline Smith-Wright said previously that a 'fine way' to celebrate VE day would be with 'normal people celebrating in their communities'.

LBC understands the decision to cancel the parade was due to budget constraints.

The move received backlash from those who have called the council "woke" and "bonkers".

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari the decision was "ridiculous".

She said: "VE Day is a commemoration and an honouring of the sacrifice that ordinary men and women from working class backgrounds across the whole country made in order to secure our freedom and peace."

She noted that it will potentially be the last VE Day where people have "the opportunity to hear from surviving veterans and honour the sacrifice that they made".

Dacorum Borough Council said there would not be a VE Day Parade. Picture: Getty

In response to the backlash, Ms Smith-Wright said: “I do appreciate and understand everyone’s strong feelings.

"As far as street parties go, we invite residents to sign up to have their road closed – that’s an immense expense. It costs thousands to shut a road for a street party, it’s free currently.”

My statement on why I disagree with the Lib Dem decision to reject a VE Day Parade in my area 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/TJ3zi4gcSC — David Taylor MP (@DavidTaylor85) April 8, 2025

MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, joined calls for the decision to be reversed and a formal celebration to be held.

Sharing a statement on X, he said he was "disappointed" by the decision and believes "a parade is what our armed forces deserve".

He added: "Let us mark it with the patriotism it deserves and honour the nearly 2,500 veterans we are proud to have in Hemel alone."