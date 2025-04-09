Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

9 April 2025, 10:53 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 11:44

Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024.
Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Asher McShane

A council has performed an embarrassing u-turn after deciding not to hold a formal parade to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day because it was too 'elitist'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dacorum Borough Council in Hertfordshire announced it would not be hosting a parade to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two, instead encouraging locals to "come together and have street parties".

But the council promptly overturned the decision.

Cllr Sally Symington, new Lib Dem leader of Dacorum Council, said: "I am deeply proud of our community's role in the Allied victory in Europe eighty years ago, and in our armed forces heritage.

"That's why I and my cabinet have asked council officers to look again at their decision and do whatever it takes to put on a parade, as well as the street parties I hope lots of neighbourhoods take part in.

"VE Day is a time to bring Hertfordshire and the country together, especially in this era of uncertainty and division. That's why I have taken action in this case.”

Fellow Lib Dem Caroline Smith-Wright said previously that a 'fine way' to celebrate VE day would be with 'normal people celebrating in their communities'.

LBC understands the decision to cancel the parade was due to budget constraints.

The move received backlash from those who have called the council "woke" and "bonkers".

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari the decision was "ridiculous".

She said: "VE Day is a commemoration and an honouring of the sacrifice that ordinary men and women from working class backgrounds across the whole country made in order to secure our freedom and peace."

She noted that it will potentially be the last VE Day where people have "the opportunity to hear from surviving veterans and honour the sacrifice that they made".

Read more: Trump orders one million migrants who used Biden-era app to enter the US to leave 'immediately'

Read more: London falls out of top five wealthiest cities in the world as millionaires flee capital

Dacorum Borough Council said there would not be a VE Day Parade
Dacorum Borough Council said there would not be a VE Day Parade. Picture: Getty

In response to the backlash, Ms Smith-Wright said: “I do appreciate and understand everyone’s strong feelings.

"As far as street parties go, we invite residents to sign up to have their road closed – that’s an immense expense. It costs thousands to shut a road for a street party, it’s free currently.”

MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, joined calls for the decision to be reversed and a formal celebration to be held.

Sharing a statement on X, he said he was "disappointed" by the decision and believes "a parade is what our armed forces deserve".

He added: "Let us mark it with the patriotism it deserves and honour the nearly 2,500 veterans we are proud to have in Hemel alone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aldi store

Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'.

Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed
2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

RMS Titanic

Violin played to passengers in Titanic blockbuster film goes up for auction with £60,000 price tag
Shocking analysis shows waiting times for larger social homes exceeds 100 years

Shock analysis shows waiting lists for larger social homes now exceeds 100 years

Universal has confirmed it's opening its first European theme park in Bedfordshire

Universal theme park set to open in Bedfordshire in 2031 in multi-billion pound boost for economy

World News

See more World News

The video shows obese Americans performing sweatshop labour

Watch Chinese AI video mocking Americans amid raging trade row as Trump imposes 104% tariffs on Beijing

2 hours ago

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/TNS) Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's Australian court case adjourned after 'breaching restraining order'

5 hours ago

x

UK should not 'jump in with both feet' to retaliate against Trump trade tariffs, PM urges

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News