Father and nine-year-old daughter die in house fire - as girl, 11, remains in critical condition in hospital

By Ella Bennett

A father and nine-year-old daughter have died after a house fire in West Yorkshire, while an 11-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Police were called to reports of a fire at a property in Heckmondwike on Sunday morning.

Both girls were rushed to hospital for treatment, but the nine-year-old died later the same day.

A man was given medical attention, but pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex said: "We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

"Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

"While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

"Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues."