Inferno in Dagenham: Over 100 firefighters battle massive grass blaze as residents evacuated from homes

14 July 2025, 21:26 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 21:30

Locals living next to Clemence Road were ordered to leave their properties after the inferno set a light to shrubland, trees, fences and garden furniture in an area behind the street.
Locals living next to Clemence Road were ordered to leave their properties after the inferno set a light to shrubland, trees, fences and garden furniture in an area behind the street.

By Frankie Elliott

Residents in Dagenham have been evacuated from their homes after more than 100 firefighters were called to an eight-hectare grass fire this evening.

Locals living next to Clemence Road were ordered to leave their properties after the inferno set a light to shrubland, trees, fences and garden furniture in an area behind the street.

The London Fire Brigade arrived at the scene with twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters after receiving over 75 calls at 6.30pm.

People have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke and the public is being told to avoid the area due to road closures.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Wennington, Romford and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

A wildfire response vehicle has been deployed as well as wildfire beaters.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage but the LFB says it is now making 'steady progress' in putting it out.

Residents have now been able to return to their properties with caution.

