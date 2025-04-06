Firefighters battle blaze as vehicles and scrap metal catch fire at industrial estate

6 April 2025, 16:41 | Updated: 6 April 2025, 16:54

Dagenham
The fire broke out at an industrial estate in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Flaminia Luck

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been tackling a fire at an industrial estate on Willoughby Drive in Dagenham.

A number of vehicles, along with scrap metal, is alight.

Although the fire has now been brought under control, firefighters are expected to remain on scene for some time fully extinguishing the flames.

Station Commander Mel Anderson, who is at the scene, said: "This was a very visible fire and it has been producing a lot of smoke.

"We advise people in the area to continue to keep their windows and doors closed at this time. We also request that drivers avoid Rainham Road South with road closures in place whilst this incident is ongoing.

"Two gas cylinders have been removed from the area and cooled to an ambient temperature as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade's Control Officers have received more than 50 calls about this fire.

The Brigade was called at 1409 and Control Officers mobilised crews from Dagenham, Barking, Wennington, Hornchurch, Romford and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

A 32-metre turntable ladder is also at the scene and is being used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above.

The fire was brought under control by 1623.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

