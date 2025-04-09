Dame Esther Rantzen shares heartbreaking final wish as she reveals she has 'extremely limited' time left

9 April 2025, 13:00 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 13:07

Esther Rantzen and Desmond Wilcox
Esther Rantzen and Desmond Wilcox. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed her final wish as she issued a heartbreaking cancer health update.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Esther revealed that she had joined Dignitas at the end of 2023 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The Childline founder was told at one point that she had only weeks to live and worried that she would not see Christmas that year.

Speaking in a new interview, she said her final wish was to reunite with her late husband, Desmond Wilcox, who died in 2000 aged 69.

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter gives heartbreaking update on national treasure's terminal cancer diagnosis

Read more: Esther Rantzen ‘delighted’ at result of assisted dying vote, her daughter tells LBC

Esther Rantzen
Esther Rantzen. Picture: Alamy

"If there is a heaven, it would be a very happy place," she told the Times. 

"It's a lovely idea to meet Desmond again and all those I have loved and lost — my parents and grandparents, my close friends and family."

She also said she was aware her time was "extremely limited" so she enjoys each day as it comes.

"I want the ones I love to have good memories of our life together. Not terrible memories of the way I die," Dame Esther said.

Speaking in 2013, she said she would happily sacrifice years of her own life for more time with her husband.

"Desmond’s last words to me were, 'I adore you'. I was sitting on his deathbed," she said.

"I will take those words with me to the grave.

"I said to my son last night, 'If God gave me the choice between ten more years of life and ten more minutes with Desi, I would pick those ten minutes.'"

Dame Esther Rantzen hails Labour's 'extraordinary' Kim Leadbeater for the assisted dying bill

It comes after her daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, said a cancer drug she was put on last year was no longer working.

She had previously hailed the "amazing" new drug which was delaying the spread of her cancer.

Asked whether her mother was seeing "improvement", Ms Wilcox told 5 News: "I really wish that was true but I don’t think that’s the case anymore."

Dame Esther's relationship with her husband began in 1968.

They married in 1977 and spent 30 years together before his death.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'

Seven police officers rushed to hospital after mass pile-up in car chase on major road, as man and woman arrested
Veterans march through Horse Guards Parade during the Remembrance Sunday parade of veterans in London, 2024.

Council U-turns on 'ridiculous' decision to cancel VE day parade

Aldi store

Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'
The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside, following a major collision which caused 'serious injuries'.

Horror pile-up leaves five people in hospital and at least four police cars wrecked - with major A-road closed
2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War

Fury as council makes 'ridiculous' decision to skip VE day parade for being 'elitist'

RMS Titanic

Violin played to passengers in Titanic blockbuster film goes up for auction with £60,000 price tag

World News

See more World News

Miscellaneous meat hanging from a clothes airer

Chinese restaurant closed by police after 'roast duck' was actually pigeon

9 mins ago

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub

Death toll rises to 113 after nightclub ceiling collapses in Dominican Republic - as search for survivors continues

44 mins ago

24-hour strike disrupts air traffic at Athens airport

Travel chaos as two major European airports shut down leaving dozens of flights cancelled

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News