David Beckham receives knighthood as Luke Littler made an MBE in King's Birthday Honours

13 June 2025, 22:30 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 22:34

David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours.
David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Former England football captain David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours, with former Wimbledon tennis champion Virginia Wade and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler also recognised.

Beckham, a winner of league titles in four countries and of 115 national team caps, has been awarded the honour for services to sport and to charity.

Sir David also won the Champions League as part of Manchester United’s treble-winning team in 1999, and since retiring as a player has become a founder and co-owner of American team Inter Miami.

He has worked as an ambassador for the worldwide charity UNICEF since 2005 and since last year has been an ambassador for the King’s Foundation.

Beckham said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

Luke Littler sits on the stage after losing to Luke Humphries in the final
Luke Littler sits on the stage after losing to Luke Humphries in the final. Picture: Alamy

“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true.

“Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.

“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.

“It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family.”

Littler, who earlier this year became the youngest ever world darts champion at the age of 17 years and 347 days, has been made an MBE.

“This is an amazing and unexpected honour but one which I am very grateful for,” said Littler. “To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible, and it is a proud moment.“It’s unbelievable what I’ve done for my sport; I’m happy, my family is happy and I can’t wait to receive it.”

Luke Humphries, who beat Littler in the 2024 PDC World Championship final, has also been made an MBE while Deta Hedman, who has won world-ranked darts titles in each of the last five decades and became the first black woman to play at the PDC World Championship in 2020, has become an OBE.

Humphries said: “When I got the letter, I kind of couldn’t believe when I opened it and it’s a very proud moment.

My mum and dad are obviously incredibly proud as well. It usually happens later on in people’s careers, but it’s happened in mine pretty early. I feel pretty blessed, to be honest, I’m fortunate enough to get one.”

On his and Littler’s impact on the popularity of their sport, he added: “We’ve changed the face of darts over the last couple of years.

"It’s starting to become a younger man’s game. It’s nice to be at the forefront of that.”

Other sports stars to be recognised include 1977 Wimbledon champion Wade, who has been made a CBE, while two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has become an OBE.

Rachel Daly, one of the stars of the England women’s football team which won the European Championship on home soil in 2022, has been made an MBE.

The Harrogate-born star, 33, plays for Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League but retired from international football last year

Daly told the PA news agency: “I am greatly honoured to receive an MBE. This award is not just for me, but for everyone who has supported me and worked alongside me. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.”

Frank Rothwell, the owner of Oldham who secured their return to the EFL earlier this month, has become an OBE for services to dementia research.

In cricket, former England pace bowler Devon Malcolm has been made an OBE while Steven Davies, who in 2011 became the first international cricketer to come out as gay, has been made an MBE.

Former Gloucestershire bowler David Lawrence, who took 625 wickets for the county, has also been made an MBE.The 61-year-old, affectionately nicknamed ‘Syd’, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

Lawrence said: “It is an incredibly proud moment to have been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours. It is not something I ever thought would sit after my name, but I am absolutely delighted that it will do so for however long I am here and will be a part of my legacy when I am gone.

“As a proud Gloucester man who achieved his dream to play for England on the cricket field, it means a great deal to me and to my family who have supported me with all their love during some difficult times.

“I have always put my heart and soul into any challenge I have faced and that is how I have approached things since my diagnosis with motor neurone disease. With awareness and funds for research we can make a positive difference for those who will need it in the future.”

Monica Vaughan, a 10-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist, becomes an OBE while Andy Lapthorne, a 17-time grand slam champion in wheelchair tennis, has been made an MBE.

Two-weight boxing world champion Natasha Jonas becomes an MBE, as does motorcycle rider Michael Dunlop, golfer Trish Johnson and BBC gymnastics commentator Christine Still.

