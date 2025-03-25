David Bowie's former London home goes on sale for under £500,000

David Bowie's former London home goes up for sale for under £500,000. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The former home of musical icon David Bowie has gone on the market, with the south London address given a price tag under £500,000.

The musician's childhood home, Bowie moved into the property, located on Canon Road, Bromley, in 1953 aged just six-years-old.

The two-bedroom property is now up for sale through Leaders, with the Rightmove listing asking for offers in the region of £449,500.

Home to the Bowie family for just one year, the Bromley address followed a relocation from their Stansfield Road address in Brixton - where the star was born.

Described as a "charming 2-bedroom period terraced house", the property is "located in a quiet residential position close to the heart of Bickley on the borders of Bromley".

"This Victorian property exudes a sense of peace and tranquillity, making it the perfect place to call home.

Described as "neutral and good condition presentation allows you to put your own personal touch on the space" the two reception rooms and two bedrooms offer a "welcoming feel", according to the listing.

"Fun fact musician David Bowie lived here in his younger days," the listing adds.

After moving from the address, Bowie's family settled at nearby 4 Plaistow Grove.

It was here that Bowie spent his school years, honing his creativity and musical abilities at Ravenswood School For Boys.

Bowie moved out of Bromley in 1969, relocating to Foxgrove Road, Beckenham.

It comes months after Derek Boshier, known for his collaborations with the likes of David Bowie and The Clash, died in September aged 87.