David Walliams 'gives two Nazi salutes' during recording of popular game show

David Walliams attending the gala screening of Queer, at the Curzon Mayfair in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 10, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Comedian David Walliams reportedly made two Nazi salutes during the recording of a popular TV show, leaving fellow panel members and the audience shocked.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge reportedly made the gesture twice in the studio where the long-running panel show Would I Lie to You? is filmed.

They were allegedly made while Walliams’ teammate, actress Helen George, was telling a story.

George had been explaining how when she went on reality dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing she sprained her wrist “from waving too much" during the tour.

The opposing team, led by comedian and actor David Mitchell, had to determine whether she was telling the truth or lying.

George was told to make a grander gesture after being told her own was “too little”.

This was when Walliams joined in with increasingly animated waves, which eventually turned into a Nazi salute.

The host, Gavin and Stacey actor Rob Brydon, leapt in to remind Walliams the show before watershed - the TV term referring to programmes after 9pm when content unsuitable children can be shown.

But Walliams went on to make the gesture a second time as the round continued, reportedly adding a sexual gesture with his other hand

Lee Mack, Walliams’s team captain, is understood to have looked unimpressed at the incident.

An audience member wrote on X: "I didn't have David Walliams doing a Nazi salute at the Would I Lie To You? Christmas taping on my 2025 bingo card."

Banijay UK, which owns the show's production company Zeppotron, said the gesture is "unacceptable in any context".

A spokesperson said: "Any attempt at humour regarding this deeply offensive gesture, whether broadcast or not, is completely unacceptable in any context.

"It was immediately acknowledged during the recording that this segment would not be broadcast under any circumstances and we apologise to those who were at the recording for any offence caused."

A BBC spokesperson said: "The use of such an offensive gesture is completely unacceptable and we apologise to all at the recording for the offence caused."

Walliams was booted off Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after it emerged he made insulting comments about contestants.

He currently hosts a podcast with his former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas, and had not appeared on terrestrial television since leaving the hit show.