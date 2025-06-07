Dawn French apologises for video using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

Dawn French has apologised over backlash to an Instagram video where she shared her thoughts on the war in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

French has issued a public statement apologising 'unreservedly' following public backlash to an Instagram video in which she used a 'mocking tone' to discuss the war in Gaza.

In a written statement posted to Instagram today, British comedian Dawn French said: "I posted a video in the style I've been using for social media in an effort to convey an important point. I clumsily used a mocking tone."

In a video posted to Instagram earlier this week, French used a high-pitched tone to describe what she implied were Israeli justifications for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

French said: "Yeah, but you know they did a bad thing to us," seeming to reference the October 7 attacks which catalysed Israel's invasion of Gaza in 2023.

In her apology, French said: "My intention was NEVER to mock, or dismiss, or diminish the horror of what happened on 7 October 2023 and what continues to unfold from that brutal, unthinkable, unforgivable savage attack."

French said her intention was to mock and "point the finger of shame" at leaders on "all sides" of the war.

She wrote: "I’m particularly sorry that my disgust at Hamas didn’t figure," admitting that the video "appeared one-sided and that is wrong,’

The statement describes how French felt "increasingly helpless and hopeless as we witness the carnage and destruction worsen."

She said: "The images of starving and wounded children have haunted me day and night."

"History has taught us never to stand by and allow this kind of inhumane violence to be wrought on anyone, especially innocent children," she wrote, adding that she had "felt my silence is complicit."

French stated her intention to voice her desire to "say NO - to BOTH sides - to any further violence."

"I hope you will understand my intention was not to offend, but clearly I have. For which I am sorry and I have removed the video."

The 40-second video posted to Instagram earlier this week gained over 4.7million views.

In the video, French said of the ongoing conflict: "Complicated, no, but nuanced. But bottom line is - no."

Using a high-pitched tone of voice, she appeared to mock what some supporters of Israel's actions in Gaza believe is Israel's right to Palestinian territory: "But we want that land."

Each statement made in the 'mocking tone' was followed by French saying "No" in her usual tone of voice.

Public backlash accused French of belittling the October 7 attacks, where Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its history, killing around 1,200 people, including more than 360 young people attending a music festival.

I am so saddened by this post . This mocking voice ‘bad thing’ of October 7 that Dawn ( who I revere by the way) appears ro be mocking involved the most horrific terrorist attack involving rape sexual violence burning alive child mutilation and taking of civilian hostages .… https://t.co/k0N0a3fHjy — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) June 6, 2025

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman said on X that she was "saddened" by the video.

Oberman said: "This mocking voice ‘bad thing’ of October 7 that Dawn (who I revere by the way) appears [to] be mocking involved the most horrific terrorist attack involving rape sexual violence burning alive child mutilation and taking of civilian hostages."

MP Rosie Duffield responded to Oberman's post, saying: "One can, and should hate what is happening in Gaza and also condemn the hideous events of October 7th."

"It is agonising to see events unfold, and requires extremely careful, measured and well-considered comments and actions. This is not that."

Screenwriter and activist Lee Kern called the video "sneering mockery."

Her apology has provoked mixed responses from commenters online, with some voicing their support for French and others continuing to criticise the original video.

The latest casualty figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza show that at least 54,677 people, including at least 17,400 children have been killed since October 7 2023.