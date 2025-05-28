‘Deadly mould’ crisis grips UK Homes as complaints surge by over a third

Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death. Picture: Suzanne Martin

By Frankie Elliott

Homes in the North West are most likely to be affected by deadly house mould, which experts believe is "silently killing" Brits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An alarming new study, which analysed freedom of information requests made to local councils, revealed the parts of the UK with the highest numbers of residents affected by deadly house mould.

It found that residents in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Preston were nearly four times more likely to have homes suffering from severe mould and damp, compared to the least affected area – the East Midlands.

The research also revealed a staggering rise in recurring mould and damp over the last year across the UK, with reported cases more than doubling to 13,781.

In London, more than 6,000 complaints of severe mould and damp were made by both private and social housing residents in 2024.

In total, local councils in Britain received 25,134 complaints about mould and damp in 2024, marking a 35.06 per cent increase from the previous year.

Homes deemed uninhabitable by councils after complaints from residents rose by 103.28 per cent, from 61 cases in 2023 to 124 in 2024.

The findings have alarmed experts, who have called for the health impacts of Britain's 'mould epidemic' to be taken more seriously.

Read more: Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death, as government slammed for Awaab’s Law delays

Read more: Tesco’s 'VAR for veg' checkout cameras mocked by shoppers as queues grow and frustration mounts

Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death

Babies, children and older people are most at risk from inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death.

Speaking about the new findings, Dr Alexis Missick, a GP working with online prescription service UK Meds, which collected the data, told MailOnline: "Mould is more than just an eyesore – it can be extremely harmful, especially for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions like asthma.

"Prolonged exposure to damp and mould can lead to persistent coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation. In more severe cases, it can cause long-term damage to lung health.

"With complaints rising so sharply, it’s clear that action is needed at both local and national levels.

"We urge councils, landlords and tenants to prioritise early prevention, proper ventilation, and swift intervention where mould is discovered."

The researchers found a stark difference between regions regarding the number of complaints, as well as the number of unresolved cases.

Mould is caused by excess moisture, which in buildings can result from several factors.

These include leaking pipes, rising damp in basements or ground floors, rain seeping in due to damage to the roof or around window frames, and condensation.

Old buildings are usually where mould and damp are found, but a newly built home may also fall victim if the water used in the wall plaster is still drying out.