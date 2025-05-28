‘Deadly mould’ crisis grips UK Homes as complaints surge by over a third

28 May 2025, 18:54

Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death
Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death. Picture: Suzanne Martin

By Frankie Elliott

Homes in the North West are most likely to be affected by deadly house mould, which experts believe is "silently killing" Brits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An alarming new study, which analysed freedom of information requests made to local councils, revealed the parts of the UK with the highest numbers of residents affected by deadly house mould.

It found that residents in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Preston were nearly four times more likely to have homes suffering from severe mould and damp, compared to the least affected area – the East Midlands.

The research also revealed a staggering rise in recurring mould and damp over the last year across the UK, with reported cases more than doubling to 13,781.

In London, more than 6,000 complaints of severe mould and damp were made by both private and social housing residents in 2024.

In total, local councils in Britain received 25,134 complaints about mould and damp in 2024, marking a 35.06 per cent increase from the previous year.

Homes deemed uninhabitable by councils after complaints from residents rose by 103.28 per cent, from 61 cases in 2023 to 124 in 2024.

The findings have alarmed experts, who have called for the health impacts of Britain's 'mould epidemic' to be taken more seriously.

Read more: Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death, as government slammed for Awaab’s Law delays

Read more: Tesco’s 'VAR for veg' checkout cameras mocked by shoppers as queues grow and frustration mounts

Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death

Babies, children and older people are most at risk from inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death.

Speaking about the new findings, Dr Alexis Missick, a GP working with online prescription service UK Meds, which collected the data, told MailOnline: "Mould is more than just an eyesore – it can be extremely harmful, especially for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions like asthma.

"Prolonged exposure to damp and mould can lead to persistent coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation. In more severe cases, it can cause long-term damage to lung health.

"With complaints rising so sharply, it’s clear that action is needed at both local and national levels.

"We urge councils, landlords and tenants to prioritise early prevention, proper ventilation, and swift intervention where mould is discovered."

The researchers found a stark difference between regions regarding the number of complaints, as well as the number of unresolved cases.

Mould is caused by excess moisture, which in buildings can result from several factors.

These include leaking pipes, rising damp in basements or ground floors, rain seeping in due to damage to the roof or around window frames, and condensation.

Old buildings are usually where mould and damp are found, but a newly built home may also fall victim if the water used in the wall plaster is still drying out.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kneecap at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

Kneecap 'forced' to drop out of Glasgow festival amid 'police concerns over safety'

Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy

'It's about taking control': Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy
The 22-year-old was one of six British players through to the second round at Roland Garros but her stay was ended in brutal fashion, 6-1 6-2, by the four-time champion

Raducanu routed by Swiatek again as French Open hopes crushed in straight sets

Thomas Woldbye could not be reached during Heathrow's power shutdown because his phone was on silent

Heathrow chief out of reach during airport power shutdown as phone was on silent, inquiry finds
The head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, said forces will more often have to release personal details about suspects earlier, following the Liverpool FC parade crash.

Race and ethnicity of suspects to be released earlier after Liverpool FC parade attack, Met Police chief says
Kevin Costner in Horizon An American Saga - Chapter 1

Hollywood star Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over 'violent' unscripted rape scene in new film

World News

See more World News

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz said that under an intensified cooperation agreement Germany will “will strive to equip the Ukrainian army with all the capabilities that truly enable it to successfully defend the country".

Germany offers to support Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles to strike Russia

2 hours ago

Mohammad Sinwar, pictured, has been listed as killed by air strikes

Hamas Gaza leader Mohammed Sinwar 'eliminated', says Netanyahu

4 hours ago

In Brazil a pair of nuns have gone viral after beatboxing, singing and dancing live on TV.

Two Brazilian nuns go viral after stunning beatboxing performance on Catholic TV

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News