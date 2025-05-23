Deaf TikTok star’s death was ‘avoidable’, says family

23 May 2025, 16:56

The deaf TikTok star died after ingesting a poison
The deaf TikTok star died after ingesting a poison. Picture: Handout

By Ella Bennett

The family of a deaf TikTok star who died after ingesting poison claims her death was “avoidable” after her inquest found “failure” from mental health services.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imogen Nunn, 25, died in Brighton, East Sussex, on New Year’s Day 2023.

On Friday, following the conclusion of Miss Nunn’s inquest at West Sussex Coroners Court, her mother said she hopes “vital lessons” can be learned from her daughter’s death.

Louise Nunn said: “Immy was our rainbow – she would make you feel so special whenever she was around and her heart was filled only with love.

“We welcome the coroner’s findings, and hope that the agencies concerned can learn vital lessons from what happened to Immy to ensure that no other family has to endure the pain that we have endured."

She says the family believes Immy's death was "avoidable" and there had been "several" opportunities to help her, but they were missed.

Ms Nunn added: “We believe that had appropriate actions been taken after the many times Immy asked the care professionals she trusted for help, she would still be alive today.

“It is clear to us that Immy didn’t want to die and was, in fact, calling out for and trying her best to get help. But in the end, after fighting for so long for support, she was simply too exhausted to carry on.”

Imogen&squot;s family have called her death "avoidable"
Imogen's family have called her death "avoidable". Picture: Handout

Miss Nunn ran a TikTok account that had amassed more than 780,000 followers, where she raised awareness of hearing and mental health issues.

After her death, her followers sent “thousands” of messages about how she had helped them with their own problems and in some cases saved their lives, her family said.

“Whilst nothing can ever heal the pain of losing Immy, we take comfort in the knowledge that she was able to help so many others facing similar struggles to her.

“We believe this will be a lasting legacy for our beautiful Immy who will always be with us in our hearts,” her mother said.

They added that it was “bitterly disappointing” for her family when the inquest was delayed due to a lack of British Sign Language interpreters.

Family solicitor Caleb Bawdon said: “To have had their daughter’s inquest disrupted by the very same issue Immy repeatedly faced herself, has been bitterly disappointing and upsetting for her family.”

They have called for government ministries to act in light of the coroner’s findings on Friday.

