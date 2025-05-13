Desperate hunt for missing boy, 4, who vanished in seaside town as police urge 'dial 999'

A desperate hunt for a missing boy, 4, is underway after the child went missing in a seaside town. Picture: Suffolk Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A desperate hunt for a missing boy, 4, is underway after the child went missing in a seaside town.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boy reportedly "ran off".

Quinton vanished at 9.20am this morning.

He was last spotted on Sands Lane in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

He was last seen with a group of people before "running off", according to Suffolk Police.

The boy is described as having blonde, curly hair.

He was wearing a black chequered jumper when he vanished.

Read more: Murder arrest after body of missing person pulled from river

Read more: 23% of parents with adult children ‘have had them boomerang back home to live’

Missing four-year-old boy, Quinton. Picture: Suffolk Police

A statement from Suffolk Police reads: "Police are appealing for help to trace a missing four-year-old boy from Lowestoft.

"Quinton was last seen on Sands Lane with a group of people before he ran off at around 9.20am this morning, Tuesday 13 May.

"Anyone who has seen Quinton or who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 999, quoting CAD 69 of 13 May."