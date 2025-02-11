Tributes pour in as former Norwich City star dies aged just 26

11 February 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 11:08

Devonte Aransibia
Devonte Aransibia. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for former Norwich and Maidstone player Devonte Aransibia following his death aged just 26.

Aransibia, who most recently played non-league football, began his career at Championship side Norwich, featuring regularly for their youth team before leaving the club in 2018.

A GoFundMe has been set up in honour of the footy star by his family.

Paying tribute to Devonte, they wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we come together to honour the life of Dev, a loving partner, devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend to so many.

“Dev was the embodiment of kindness and compassion, always ready with a warm smile. His infectious laughter and generous spirit brightened every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him. Beyond his loving nature, Dev was a talented footballer whose passion and drive propelled him to great success on the pitch.

“As we navigate this incredibly difficult time, we want to rally around Dev’s family and provide them with the support they need. Your contributions will help allow them to focus on healing and honouring Dev's legacy.”

After leaving Norwich, Devonte had short spell at Billericay Town before spending some time away from football.

He then joined Chelmsford before joining Welling United.

Honouring their former player, Welling wrote: “Welling United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Wings player Devonte Aransibia at the age of 26.

“Devonte arrived at Park View Road from Chelmsford City in September 2022 and made seven league appearances, scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in a 1-0 victory over Hungerford Town, before departing for Tonbridge Angels in November 2022.

Devonte Aransibia of Maidstone United walks out to training during a Maidstone United media day
Devonte Aransibia of Maidstone United walks out to training during a Maidstone United media day. Picture: Getty

“A product of Norwich City’s academy, he also represented Billericay Town, Kingstonian, Potters Bar, Royston Town, Braintree Town, Maidstone United and most recently Chesham United, before making a return to Royston in November.

“Devonte was a talented midfielder and popular member of the dressing room who will be greatly missed.

“Everyone at Welling United would like to extend their condolences to Devonte’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Successful spells at Welling and Tonbridge Angels earned him a move to Maidstone United.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

