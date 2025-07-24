One person dies after eating listeriosis-infected ready meals sold at Aldi and Tesco

24 July 2025, 10:11 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 10:13

Ready meals on display in Sainsbury's supermarket fridges.
Ready meals on display in Sainsbury's supermarket fridges. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One person has died and nine have fallen ill after eating a ready meal contaminated with listeriosis which was purchased from a high street supermarket.

The person, believed to be an adult, were among 10 people to fall ill after consuming the meals, produced by Ballymaguire Foods in the Republic of Ireland.

The bacteria is known to cause “severe foodborne disease” according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Now, manufacturers and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have issued an urgent recall affecting dozens of ready meals contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall includes products sold in most major supermarkets across Ireland.

Bacteria causing Listeria is thought to have contaminated Ballymaguire Foods
Bacteria causing Listeria is thought to have contaminated Ballymaguire Foods. Picture: Alamy

A total of 141 different ready meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods have now been recalled as a precaution following the contamination.

"The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of and is investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis,” the FSAI said.

It is now said to be investigating an “extensive outbreak", with nine further cases identified.

The bacteria is known to affect pregnant women, babies, and those with weakened immune systems - including the elderly and wider groups deemed to be vulnerable to infection.

Products produced by the firm are sold in supermarkets under ranges including Tesco Finest, The Happy Pear, SuperValu Signature Taste, and Centra Freshly Prepared.

