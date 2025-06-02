Disabled mum-of-nine killed herself because her benefits were incorrectly cut, inquest finds

Jodey Whiting, 42, was found dead in 2017 just two weeks after her Employment Support Allowance (ESA) was cut. Picture: Family handout/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

A housebound disabled woman killed herself as her mental health deteriorated after her benefits were incorrectly stopped, a coroner has found.

Jodey Whiting, 42, was found dead in 2017 just two weeks after her Employment Support Allowance (ESA) was cut because she was deemed fit to work.

Ms Whiting, from Stockton-on-Tees, struggled with several physical and mental health problems, and took a fatal overdose after her mental state ‘deteriorated’ due to her benefits being cut.

Extracts from notes the mother of nine left for family members were read at the second inquest into her death, in which she said she could not pay her bills and had no food.

An initial inquest into her death did not consider the actions of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in stopping her benefits.

Her mother Joy Dove fought a long legal battle for a second inquest, going all the way to the Court of Appeal.

She told the hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court how her daughter, who was a mother of nine, including two sets of twins, suffered from a curvature of the spine and was later diagnosed with a brain cyst.

She dealt with chronic pain for years, developed drug dependency and had poor mental health, Teesside Coroner's Court was told on Monday.

Coroner Clare Bailey recorded a conclusion that Ms Whiting's death was suicide "in the context of a deteriorating mental state, precipitated by the withdrawal of state benefits".

An Independent Case Examiner (ICE) report into the decision to remove Ms Whiting's benefits found that a number of mistakes had been made, that her payments should not have been withdrawn and it recommended that the DWP pay £10,000 to her family.

Joy Dove, the mother of Jodey Whiting, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Tuesday January 31, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Extracts from notes found alongside prescription drugs in her flat were read in court.

Bridget Dolan KC, coroner's counsel, said: "She wrote about not being able to pay her bills and having no food.

"In some she wrote about feeling breathless and having back pain and trying to pay her bills and being in debt."

Another note stated: "I have had enough."

In a pen portrait, Ms Dove said: "Her death really impacted on me, and to learn from the ICE reports of the number of failures by the DWP was to play was a further deep shock that I have not recovered from."

Her father Eric Whiting said in his tribute in court, how she was like the "Pied Piper" as she always had children around her who adored her.

He added: "She always saw the fun side of life until her health issues started."

Her mother agreed that Ms Whiting, who had six grandchildren, became increasingly housebound in the last years of her life.

She had a hospital stay in December 2016 after contracting pneumonia and that meant she missed a letter about her benefits, saying she needed to be medically assessed.

Joy Dove, the mother of Jodey Whiting. Picture: Alamy

Ms Dove said she reassured her daughter that she would help, telling the inquest: "I said, don't you worry, we will write in and we will explain how you have been in hospital and you are still convalescing."

But in January 2017, Ms Whiting was told she had missed the medical assessment and she was therefore judged to be fit to work.

As well as losing her Employment and Support Allowance, she would also lose housing and council tax benefits.

Ms Dove said when she saw her daughter, two days before her death, she was "shaking and crying" and had threatened to kill herself.

Ms Dove said she was sure that the stress of losing her benefits was the trigger for her to decide to kill herself.

"I know my daughter and I know it was (that)," she told the inquest.

"It was the fact she couldn't find a job, the worry of paying bills and being pushed out after being so vulnerable all those years and years."

Helga Swidenbank, a DWP director for disability services, said the organisation should have recognised that Ms Whiting had "good cause" not to attend a health assessment, given her illnesses and mental health concerns.

The witness told the hearing: "I was not in post at the time but those who I have spoken to are deeply regretful and sorry about what happened.

"There were a number of opportunities to have picked up concerns about Jodey and we are very sorry about that."

Ms Swidenbank said the organisation was now more focused on people's vulnerabilities, although this remained a "work in progress".

She added: "I understand that there is a culture shift from being process-driven to being much more compassionate.

"We are not there yet, we still have more work to do."

The coroner cited evidence from psychiatrist Dr Trevor Turner who looked into the background of the case and who said losing her benefits was the "straw that broke the camel's back".

Ms Bailey said: "Dr Turner says, and I accept, that withdrawal of her benefits would have had an acute and pervasive effect on Jodey's mental state given her vulnerability and her emotional instability."

The coroner added: "Her actions were in the context of her benefits having been wrongly withdrawn by the DWP in circumstances where there had been five missed opportunities to avoid the significant errors.

"This had the effect of negatively impacting upon her mental health, and was the trigger to her taking a fatal overdose."