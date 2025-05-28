Disney accused of abusing 'animal-cruelty loophole’ by RSPCA over rat-drowning scene

The RSPCA has criticised the streaming service for broadcasting the scene in The Abyss. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Disney is facing accusations it is using an 'animal-cruelty law loophole’ to avoid censorship by RSPCA over a rat-drowning scene in one of its films.

The popular streaming platform has been accused of abusing a 'legal loophole' - which sees streaming services bound by different laws to those governing traditional media formats including cinema, DVD and TV releases.

The RSPCA has now criticised the filmmaker over its decision to include a scene in 1989 sci-fi release The Abyss, which sees a real rat being deliberately submerged in fluorocarbon liquid.

The scene, which has previously been cut from screenings, is included in the version of the film available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

The film was banned by the British Board for Film Classification (BBFC) from cinema and TV following its release over animal welfare concerns.

Todd Graff and a rat in The Abyss, directed by James Cameron. Picture: Alamy

According to the the BBFC, the board took advice from the RSPCA, the largest animal welfare charity in the UK, which found that the “forcible immersion" of the rat "caused terror”.

The treatment amounted to animal cruelty, according to the BBFC and the RSPCA.

1989 release The Abyss sees a nuclear sub mysteriously sink, with the crew of a private oil rig recruited to join a team of Navy Seals as they embark on a search and rescue mission.

Rules governing streaming platforms are different to those applied to films broadcast and screened in cinemas.

Streaming platforms are not governed by BBFC or Ofcom rules, meaning Disney is by definition not technically breaching any codes by allowing the original edit to be carried in its library.

David Bowles, the RSPCA’s head of public affairs, said: “The RSPCA is really concerned that a loophole currently exists allowing animal abuse scenes deemed unacceptable elsewhere to be streamed freely and legally into our homes.

RSPCA charity shop sign. Picture: Alamy

“The Abyss’ controversial rat scene has long concerned the RSPCA, and has always been deemed unacceptable by BBFC – so it’s hard to fathom out why Disney+ has decided to broadcast it.

"We need to ensure people are not being exposed to content which promotes or showcases cruelty to animals.

“As the way millions of households consume entertainment changes, it’s vital the legal framework is responsive to that and continues to consistently protect people and animals.”

Now, it's hoped a new piece of legislation entitled the Media Act could enhances Ofcom’s regulation where streaming services are concerned.

The regulator is set to publish the new video-on-demand code in the coming weeks.

The RSPCA told The Telegraph it hoped this would deliver a “degree of consistency” where animal-abuse content standards are concerned.

Disney+ has been contacted for comment.