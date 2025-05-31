Disposable vapes banned from Sunday in bid to improve health and cut 'avalanche' of litter

31 May 2025

Used E-Cigarette
Used E-Cigarette. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Disposable vapes are banned from the shelves of all shops from Sunday in a bid to cut their use among young people as well as the “avalanche” of litter they create.

The crackdown on the devices, also known as single-use vapes, makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

It follows the soaring use of disposable vapes in schools and a flood of plastic rubbish from the discarding of the devices.Disposable vapes are non-refillable and unable to be recharged, and are typically thrown away with general waste in black bins or littered rather than recycled.

Even when they are recycled, they need to be taken apart by hand, while their batteries are a fire risk to recycling facilities and can leak harmful chemicals into the environment.

Rogue traders who continue to sell them risk a fine of £200 in the first instance, followed by an unlimited fine or jail time for repeat offending.

Disposable vapes of varying flavours on sale in a store close to Birmingham
Disposable vapes of varying flavours on sale in a store close to Birmingham. Picture: PA

Figures from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) suggests the number of vapers in Great Britain who mainly use single-use devices fell from 30% in 2024 to 24% in 2025, while the use of disposables by 18 to 24-year-old vapers fell from 52% in 2024 to 40% in 2025.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said usage among young vapers remained too high, and the ban would “put an end to their alarming rise in school playgrounds and the avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation’s streets”.

Circular economy minister Mary Creagh said: “For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine. That ends today.“The Government calls time on these nasty devices.”

Ash deputy chief executive Caroline Cerny said: “It’s promising to see that many people switched away from disposable vapes to re-usable products well ahead of the ban.

This is particularly marked among young people, who were more likely to use disposable products due to their attractiveness, affordability, and heavy marketing.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We have been working with retailers, the Government and Trading Standards for months on providing detailed guidance that sets out how to spot non-compliant vapes after the ban comes into force, as well as advising retailers on what they need to do with any stock of disposables left over on June 1.

“We strongly support robust enforcement activity, starting with the businesses that are already openly flouting the rules by selling illicit product and who will continue to sell disposable vapesonce they’re outlawed.

“It is essential that Trading Standards teams are given the resources they need to get illegal vapes and other products off the streets, as these rogue businesses undermine the work of responsible retailers across the country.”

“This new law is a step towards reducing vaping among children, while ensuring products are available to support people to quit smoking.

It will be up to manufacturers and retailers to ensure customers are informed and able to reuse and recycle their products securing a real change in consumer behaviour and a reduction in environmental waste.

“If behaviour does not change then further regulations will be possible following the passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.”

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) said its members had moved quickly to bring new fully compliant products to market well ahead of the June 1 deadline, but warned of “serious unintended consequences” of bans as a regulatory measure.

UKVIA director general John Dunne said: “Vaping was invented to help adult smokers quit and disposable products became the most successful vape products to do so because they are simple to use and most closely replicate the sensation of smoking.

