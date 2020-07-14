Do children have to wear face masks?

14 July 2020, 11:42

Children wear face masks to school in other countries following the coronavirus pandemic
Children wear face masks to school in other countries following the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has made face masks mandatory in the UK for public transport, shopping and anywhere where social distancing isn’t possible - but what are the face mask rules for children?

Face coverings and masks will now be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in the UK from July 24 - but what are the rules for children and face masks?

With face masks already being essential on public transport in England, worried parents are asking whether children will have to follow the rules and wear face masks too.

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to government's face mask contradiction

So, do children have to wear face masks? Is it more dangerous for kids to wear face coverings? And will there be fines if they don't? Here’s the answers to those important questions:

Children under the age of 11 are currently exempt from wearing a face mask
Children under the age of 11 are currently exempt from wearing a face mask. Picture: PA

Do children have to wear face masks?

While it is mandatory for adults in the UK to wear face masks on public transport and shops and supermarkets, children under the age of 11 are currently exempt.

Why don’t children have to wear face masks?

Despite the evidence to suggest children’s coronavirus chances are much smaller than adults, it’s also because they are unlikely to be able to use the face masks correctly.

The playing with masks and the fact they would be harder to put on correctly could actually be more harmful.

Boris Johnson has imposed a fine for anyone shopping without a face mask in England
Boris Johnson has imposed a fine for anyone shopping without a face mask in England. Picture: PA

Will there be a fine for not wearing a face mask?

A fine of up to £100 will be given to anyone who is not wearing a face mask under the Public Health act.

