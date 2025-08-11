Do not eat warning issued as major supermarket recalls popular product over allergy concerns

Co-op has pulled a popular product from the shelves. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Co-op has issued an urgent do not eat warning after recalling a batch of pork pies amid fears its failure to declare an allergen on the label could spark serious health complications.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Co-op's 200g 4 Mini Pork & Pickle Pies have been pulled from the shelves after it emerged they contain milk - which was not declared on the label.

It means anyone with allergies to milk or dairy allergies could be at serious risk if they consume the products, while those who are lactose intolerant could also suffer complications.

Packs with use-by dates of 13 August 2025, 14 August 2025, and 16 August 2025 are affected by the recall.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or replacement (subject to availability). If purchased online, you can receive a refund by calling 0330 041 7737."

Read more: Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns

Read more: 'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Co-operative Food has been forced to recall a pork pie product. Picture: Alamy

Co-op was told to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will inform members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to shoppers explaining why the product is being recalled and what to should if they have bought it.

"Please return the products to your nearest Co-op store for a refund, or if you are self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline," the supermarket said in an online notice.

Customers can get in touch with the Co-op Customer Careline on 0800 0686 727 or by emailing customer.careline@coop.co.uk.

Deaths from cow's milk is rare in the UK but does occasionally occur.

Those who are lactose intolerant usually experience symptoms such as stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea or constipation, nausea and vomiting.

Last week, Lidl recalled its Red Hen 4 Tempura Chicken Steaks after the label failed to clearly indicate the presence of milk in bold.