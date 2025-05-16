'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Lidl is recalling its Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bars after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an urgent alert warning they may be 'unsafe to eat.'

Four flavours of the fruity snack bars are being recalled because they might contain pieces of plastic which makes them unsafe to eat, according to the FSA.

The FSA is warning customers not to eat the snack bars, and instead to return them to the store they were purchased from to receive a full refund.

The affected flavours are Cocoa & Orange, Blueberry Muffin, Salted Caramel, and Berry.

All stock featuring the batch codes L24316 L24337 and the best before dates November and December 2025 have been affected.

Alesto Cacao & Orange Raw Fruit & Nut Bar is one of the products affected. Picture: Alamy

Lidl has said that its other Alesto range products are not affected by the recall.

The supermarket's recall notice said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation. For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk_or 0203 966 5566."

The FSA generally issues alerts when a problem with a food product means it shouldn't be sold. Problems can include contamination with pathogens that may cause food poisoning, or manufacturing issues like plastic or metal being found in the product.

Tesco has recently issued recalls for cheese slices infected with a bacteria that can cause flu-like symptoms. Picture: Getty

Recent recalls by other supermarkets include the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes bacteria in Castelli UK Le Superbe Raclette cheese slices, sold by Tesco. This bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms in less severe cases. Those with lower immune systems, including the elderly and pregnant women, are at high risk of developing severe health effects.

The FSA also issues allergy alerts when a food product potentially poses a health risk due to missing allergy labels or undeclared ingredients.

Customers at Tesco and Morrisons were also recently warned that the Giovanni Ranna La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne may contain crustaceans after being mistakenly packed alongside the prawn and lobster version of the product.