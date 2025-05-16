'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

16 May 2025, 15:30

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars.
German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Lidl is recalling its Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bars after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an urgent alert warning they may be 'unsafe to eat.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four flavours of the fruity snack bars are being recalled because they might contain pieces of plastic which makes them unsafe to eat, according to the FSA.

The FSA is warning customers not to eat the snack bars, and instead to return them to the store they were purchased from to receive a full refund.

The affected flavours are Cocoa & Orange, Blueberry Muffin, Salted Caramel, and Berry.

All stock featuring the batch codes L24316 L24337 and the best before dates November and December 2025 have been affected.

Read More: Consumers warned to avoid ‘dangerous’ nasal tanning sprays and gummies

Read More: New drivers warned of ‘ghost brokers’ as fake car insurance scams increase 50% in last 2 years

Alesto Cacao & Orange Raw Fruit & Nut Bar is one of the products affected.
Alesto Cacao & Orange Raw Fruit & Nut Bar is one of the products affected. Picture: Alamy

Lidl has said that its other Alesto range products are not affected by the recall.

The supermarket's recall notice said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation. For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk_or 0203 966 5566."

The FSA generally issues alerts when a problem with a food product means it shouldn't be sold. Problems can include contamination with pathogens that may cause food poisoning, or manufacturing issues like plastic or metal being found in the product.

Tesco has recently issued recalls for cheese slices infected with a bacteria that can cause flu-like symptoms.
Tesco has recently issued recalls for cheese slices infected with a bacteria that can cause flu-like symptoms. Picture: Getty

Recent recalls by other supermarkets include the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes bacteria in Castelli UK Le Superbe Raclette cheese slices, sold by Tesco. This bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms in less severe cases. Those with lower immune systems, including the elderly and pregnant women, are at high risk of developing severe health effects.

The FSA also issues allergy alerts when a food product potentially poses a health risk due to missing allergy labels or undeclared ingredients.

Customers at Tesco and Morrisons were also recently warned that the Giovanni Ranna La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne may contain crustaceans after being mistakenly packed alongside the prawn and lobster version of the product.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman pregnant woman looks through a baby name book

What first names are banned in the UK?

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicenced betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News.

Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public
New figures show the issue has grown over 50% in two years, as fraudsters pretending to be brokers are increasingly targeting young drivers who face higher premiums.

New drivers warned of ‘ghost brokers’ as fake car insurance scams increase 50% in last 2 years
According to it's website, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) is a 'world-leading regulator of a service that’s essential to life'

'Catalogue of failures’ and lack of Scottish government scrutiny led to lavish spending at water regulator

World News

See more World News

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

12 mins ago

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed

3 hours ago

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News