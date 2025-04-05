'Do not eat' warning as major chocolate brand recalls two Easter eggs amid fears they contain metal

Easter eggs have been recalled over a potential risk of 'metal'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A firm has recalled batches of their milk chocolate and caramel sea salt Easter Egg products over fears they may contain metal fragments.

Tony's Chocolonely has recalled its 242g Hollow Easter Egg products with a best before date of June 2025.

A statement from Tony's Chocolonely said: "If you have purchased the above products with the affected lot codes, please do not consume and instead return the product to the store of purchase for a refund.

"The rest of the Easter range, including all its small eggs and other products are safe to consume."

It added: "The source of this issue has been identified and resolved. Tony's Chocolonely is working in partnership with retailers and food authorities who are in the process of removing impacted products from sale and distribution."

Customers are advised to visit uk.tonyschocolonely.com or www.food.gov.uk for the specific lot codes of the items affected.

The eggs affected. Picture: Food Standards Agency

It comes a day after Tony's Chocolonely recalled two chocolate bars - its 180g Dark Almond Sea Salt bar and its 180g Everything Bar - over concerns the products could contain small stones.

The sea salt bars affected have best before dates of February 28 2026, April 2, 2026 and April 22, 2026.

The Everything Bars had best before dates of November 26, 2025, November 27, 2025 and November 28, 2025.

Meanwhile Sainsbury's recalled its Taste the Difference Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel on Monday over concerns it may contain pieces of metal.