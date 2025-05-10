'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair

10 May 2025, 12:39

Dr Rielle Longhurst's family do not believe she wanted to die
Dr Rielle Longhurst's family do not believe she wanted to die. Picture: Instagram

By Ella Bennett

An aesthetics doctor drowned in the bath after taking a mix of drink and drugs following an argument with her boyfriend over his infidelity, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Rielle Longhurst, 30, fought with the "love of her life" Charlie Procter on the night of her death as he had been unfaithful to her while on a trip in France.

Inner West London Coroners' Court heard the couple had argued when Mr Procter visited her flat on August 21 last year, MailOnline reports.

The inquest heard Dr Longhurst "made remarks about wanting to commit suicide", but Mr Procter did not think she was being serious, so left her alone in the flat that evening while he went to stay at his parents' house.

Mr Procter returned to the flat the next morning when he realised Dr Longhurst hadn't responded to his messages or been active on social media.

He looked through the bathroom window and saw his girlfriend submerged and unresponsive in the bath, the inquest heard.

Dr Rielle Longhurst fought with her partner Charlie Procter on the night of her death
Dr Rielle Longhurst fought with her partner Charlie Procter on the night of her death. Picture: Instagram

Mr Procter climbed through the window and removed her from the bath to perform CPR. Despite emergency services being called, Dr Longhurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant coroner Jean Harkin said she couldn't be sure she had meant to end her life and said it was more than likely a cry for attention, wanting to hurt Mr Procter "like he'd hurt her".

In conclusion Ms Harkin recorded a conclusion of misadventure and said: 'We have heard that Rielle was very talented, very clever and loved by all.

'We have heard that the break-up of a relationship with her partner troubled her and she made comments about not wanting to live, but I do not find that unusual in the break-up of a relationship."

She added: "The family and Charlie both knew her well and they do not believe that she intended to die."

