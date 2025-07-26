Exclusive

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie. Picture: Just Treatment

By Alice Padgett

Mathew Hulbert, whose mum waited 11 hours for an ambulance, told LBC he thinks the doctor strikes could be 'justice' for healthcare providers.

Mathew Hulbert's mum, Jackie, aged 78, was left waiting on her bedroom floor for over 11 hours after a fall in July 2022 and died the next day, in hospital, from sepsis.

He said he'll "never know whether she might still be here today if an ambulance had got there within three, four or five hours."

"I try not to think about it as it can drive you to distraction."

Thousands of resident doctors - formerly known as junior doctors, have begun strike action across the UK as they demand a 29 per cent pay rise.

Striking doctors say their demands are simple – restore pay to 2008 levels, but data suggests support for doctors among the public is waining.

Mr Hulbert, Patient Leader at campaign group Just Treatment, told LBC he thinks the ongoing doctor strikes could bring "justice and fairness" to those working in the health sector as it highlights the need for greater NHS funding.

Resident doctors represented by the British Medical Association (BMA) stand on a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital on Friday. Picture: Getty

"On the day when the paramedics finally turned up after 11 hours, I felt so sorry for them because, of course, they get into that job, they want to be providing care for people, they want to be arriving in a timely manner, but the situation doesn't allow it on that day," he said.

"It's not about being pro strikes per se, it's about being pro justice and fairness for people who work hard in often devastating situations, circumstances to provide care to people at their greatest need."

He claimed he later found ambulances were backed up outside the local hospital and therefore not able to get out to other call outs in a timely manner.

"It's a whole system that needs to be fixed," he said.

Mr Hulburt added that the NHS could be something to be proud of.

"We love the NHS," he said.

"The contract between the government and the governed is that the NHS is free at the point of use and we want to see it live up to its highest ideals."

East Midlands Ambulance Service previously apologised at the time for the delay - saying the level of emergency calls they receive forces them to prioritise the sickest patients first.

The BMA states that resident doctors' pay is one fifth lower than in 2008 when account is taken of inflation in spite of pay rises awarded in recent years. Picture: Getty

After strikes kicked off on Friday across the country, Health Secretary Wes Streeting insisted he and NHS colleagues are "doing everything we can to minimise patient harm during strike".

The Prime Minister also raised concerns that fears surrounding strike action will "blight" patients and cause "real damage".

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer issuing a stark warning to doctors on the eve of the strikes, insisting that action will embolden NHS detractors at a critical juncture.

A sticker showing an image of Health Secretary Wes Streeting is pictured outside St Thomas' Hospital. Picture: Getty

Striking medics gathering outside hospitals across the UK, including London's St Thomas' Hospital, held placards reading “£18.62/hour is not a fair wage for a resident doctor”, and “Pay doctors, not PPP.”

Others held signs depicting an old tweet by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, accusing the previous government of failing to prevent strikes.

Chants of “What do we want? Fair pay. When do we want it? Now” echoed across the bridge.