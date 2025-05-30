Baby in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after three injured in mauling attack by American Bully

The attack happened at a property on Baslow Road in Denton, Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Ruth Lawes

A one-year-old baby who suffered 'serious and life-changing injuries' is among the three victims of an 'awful' dog attack in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of a mauling on Baslow Road in Denton, Tameside yesterday at 5.20pm.

A baby girl, a 21-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were all taken to hospital with injuries.

GMP said the baby is still receiving treatment for 'serious and life-changing' injuries to her face.

The man and woman also sustained wounds that were 'serious but not life-changing.'

The dog - which the force have now confirmed with LBC was an American Bully - was safely detained at the scene and seized by specialist officers before it was 'humanely destroyed' in the interest of public safety.

Portrait of a rednose cropped American Bully dog. Picture: Alamy

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Jenkins of GMP’s Tameside District, said: “This was an awful attack that has left a 1-year-old girl with serious and life-changing injuries. Her family are understandably incredibly distressed by what happened here last night.

“The family of the baby girl are being supported by officers as she recovers in hospital.

“A scene remains in place on Baslow Road in Denton in the immediate aftermath so officers can make further enquiries to establish a full timeline of events that led to this incident, we thank the local community for their patience and cooperation at this time.

“We are now appealing for information, there were people in the area specifically on Baslow Road who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage from yesterday afternoon that may be of assistance to our enquiries. If you have any information at all, please contact officers on 0161 856 9262 quoting log 2655 of 29/5/25.

”You can also call us on 101 or talk to us via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."