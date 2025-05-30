Baby in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after three injured in mauling attack by American Bully

30 May 2025, 12:55

Baslow Road in Denton, Manchester
The attack happened at a property on Baslow Road in Denton, Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Ruth Lawes

A one-year-old baby who suffered 'serious and life-changing injuries' is among the three victims of an 'awful' dog attack in Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of a mauling on Baslow Road in Denton, Tameside yesterday at 5.20pm.

A baby girl, a 21-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were all taken to hospital with injuries.

GMP said the baby is still receiving treatment for 'serious and life-changing' injuries to her face.

The man and woman also sustained wounds that were 'serious but not life-changing.'

The dog - which the force have now confirmed with LBC was an American Bully - was safely detained at the scene and seized by specialist officers before it was 'humanely destroyed' in the interest of public safety.

Read more: Girl, 2, and boy, 3, seriously injured in dog attack

Read more: Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Portrait of a rednose cropped American Bully dog
Portrait of a rednose cropped American Bully dog. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

Read more: 'Their parents don’t know': 14 and 16-year-old questioned after police raid over Snapchat knife sales

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Jenkins of GMP’s Tameside District, said: “This was an awful attack that has left a 1-year-old girl with serious and life-changing injuries. Her family are understandably incredibly distressed by what happened here last night.

“The family of the baby girl are being supported by officers as she recovers in hospital.

“A scene remains in place on Baslow Road in Denton in the immediate aftermath so officers can make further enquiries to establish a full timeline of events that led to this incident, we thank the local community for their patience and cooperation at this time.

“We are now appealing for information, there were people in the area specifically on Baslow Road who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage from yesterday afternoon that may be of assistance to our enquiries. If you have any information at all, please contact officers on 0161 856  9262 quoting log 2655 of 29/5/25.

”You can also call us on 101 or talk to us via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

greater manchester police logo
The dog was 'humanely destroyed' in the interest of public safety, GMP said. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams awarded £84,000 damages after winning libel action against BBC
London, UK. 17th Jan, 2024. Francis Bourgeois arriving for the European premiere of Cirque Du Soleil 'Alegria - In A New Light' at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Who are the new Grand Tour presenters?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since split

Berlin, Germany. 18th Feb, 2023. Actress Sydney Sweeney stands in front of the blue wall during the photocall for the film 'Reality'. The film is showing in the Panorama section. Credit: Gerald Matzka/dpa/Alamy Live News

Would you bathe in Sydney Sweeney's bathwater? Star turns it into soap for new venture

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from June 1 on a six-year deal, with the full-back moving for a fee in time to play in the Club World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early as Spanish team agree to pay Liverpool multi-million pound fee
From April 1, first-time buyers started paying stamp duty on properties costing more than £300,000.

House sales ‘plunge’ in April as stamp duty deadline ends buyer stampede

World News

See more World News

France is introducing a nationwide ban on smoking in outdoors places frequented by children

France to ban smoking on beaches, parks and near schools

2 hours ago

Former CIA boss David Petraeus has warned Russia could launch an attack in Lithuania

Former CIA boss reveals which European country Putin plans to invade next

2 hours ago

Smoke rises from wildfire in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, as thousands flee their homes.

Wildfires tear through Canada as thousands flee their homes

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News