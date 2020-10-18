Donald Trump given green light for second golf course in Scotland

18 October 2020, 22:39

Donald Trump has been given the green light for another golf course
Donald Trump has been given the green light for another golf course. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has been given the green light by a Scottish council to build a second golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Plans for a new 18-hole golf course were approved by Aberdeenshire council, documents publish on Friday show, despite local objections.

The course is to be named MacLeod after Mr Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod and will be built adjacent to the current course on his Menie Estate.

The area of land had already been marked in the local development plan for two 18-hole golf courses, a resort hotel (450 rooms) with conference centre and spa; 36 "golf villas" and 950 holiday apartments in four blocks; up to 500 houses and community facilities.

Read more: 'Lock her up': Donald Trump laughs about plot to kidnap Michigan governor

The course will share the golf house and related facilities currently serving the Menie course and will provide an additional 141 parking spaces.

Donald Trump already has his Turnberry resort
Donald Trump already has his Turnberry resort. Picture: PA

However, many locals objected to the application, citing loss of public space and the impact it would have on water supply, private roads and nearby estates.

Sam Lowit, Morningside Avenue, Aberdeen, said: "It is clear that the existing underperforming development is not of benefit to this area, with low attendance figures and ongoing financial losses.

"There is therefore no valid reason to extend or increase this situation and refusal of this application is the only viable route for the local authority to take in this case."

Sepa, the Scottish Environment Protective Agency, also objected to the application, saying the water management plan was inadequate and the environmental management plan was not appropriate.

Aberdeenshire council have been reached for comment.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Four men have been arrested on human trafficking charges.File image.

Four charged with human trafficking over migrants found in back of lorry

4 hours ago

John Sentamu, 71, has not been offered a seat in the House of Lords, which is usually customary

Britain's first black archbishop snubbed of Lords peerage

5 hours ago

President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday, despite rising cases in the state.

'Lock her up': Donald Trump laughs about plot to kidnap Michigan governor

6 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Virus Outbreak Italy

Italian premier tightens Covid-19 restrictions after cases surge

12 mins ago

Businesses are being told "time is running out" for them to prepare for a no deal Brexit

Final warning: Businesses told time ‘running out‘ to get ready for Brexit

23 mins ago

Belarus

More than 50,000 march in Belarus against authoritarian leader

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

2 days ago

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?

3 days ago

Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

3 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London